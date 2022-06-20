Gallery: Estonian Maritime Museum to open museum on Naissaar Island

A new museum showcasing Naissaar Island's military heritage will be opened by the Estonian Maritime Museum in 2026.

Under the current plan, the Nargen Nord Museum will open during the summer of 2026 and cost 15 million, museum head Urmas Dresen said. Construction will start in 2024.

"With the new museum, we will unveil another part of the history of Estonian maritime affairs – more than a century ago, the military facilities located at the Seaplane Harbour and on Naissaar Island were part of one naval fortress. We intend to give new life to the defence battery, the commandant's office, and the railway. We will use as many innovative solutions as possible to restore them," he said.

After the restoration locals and visitors will be able to travel by rail around the island.The buildings of the commandant's office and the battery 10A located next to it will be used as a visitor center.

"The museum would breathe new life into the whole island," said Naissaar politician Toomas Luhaäär, adding the island's residents fully support the plan.

Designs for the museum were presented to locals on Friday (June 17).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!