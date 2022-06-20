Czech fighter jets break sound barrier pursuing aircraft off Estonian coast

News
Czech JAS-39 fighter jets based at the Šiauliai airbase in Lithuania took off for a supersonic reconnaissance flight over the Baltic Sea. This particular fighter belongs to the Hungarian Air Force.
Czech JAS-39 fighter jets based at the Šiauliai airbase in Lithuania took off for a supersonic reconnaissance flight over the Baltic Sea. This particular fighter belongs to the Hungarian Air Force. Source: SCANPIX / EPA
News

Two fighter jets broke the sound barrier on Monday in pursuit of an aircraft seen flying off the coast of northwestern Estonia. The noise from the supersonic flight worried local residents in the area.

This afternoon, two Czech JAS-39 fighter jets based at the Šiauliai airbase as part of the NATO Air Police mission in Lithuania took off for a supersonic reconnaissance flight over the Baltic Sea, the Ministry of Defense headquarters said.

"The supersonic flight was necessary in order to reach and identify another aircraft and to resume defending the airspace. As a consequence, in the northwestern part of Estonia a powerful explosion-like sound was audible this afternoon."

Air Force spokesman Siim Verner Teder told ERR in relation to this incident an official border violation procedure has been initiated, but no other information can be given while the investigation is ongoing.

The explosion-like noise was so powerful it rattled the windows in the nearby residential area and was followed by an air blast, residents wrote on social media and to ERR.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20.06

New coalition plans transition to Estonian language education in 2025

20.06

Czech fighter jets break sound barrier pursuing aircraft off Estonian coast

20.06

Rectors: Underfunding Estonian higher education is a security risk

20.06

Estonia opens honorary consulate in Mozambique

20.06

Tallinn launches capital-wide poetry trail

20.06

43,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia

20.06

It will no longer be possible to bring alcohol from Russia after July 10

20.06

Gallery: Estonian Maritime Museum to open museum on Naissaar Island

20.06

Damage to MS Estonia hull more extensive than previously believed

20.06

Luik: Ellemann-Jensen was a great friend to Estonia during difficult times

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.06

Damage to MS Estonia hull more extensive than previously believed

10.02

Defense ministry selects locations for new early-warning radar

18.06

Look: Census story map visualizes changes in Estonia's population

20.06

Czech fighter jets break sound barrier pursuing aircraft off Estonian coast

20.06

Foreign tourists traveling to Estonia despite fears of war

20.06

Students struggling as Tartu rents rise

18.06

US combat aviation special forces team on working in Estonia

20.06

Luik: Ellemann-Jensen was a great friend to Estonia during difficult times

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: