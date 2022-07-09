Gallery: American F-35 fighter jets arrive at Estonia's Ämari Air Base

American F-35 fighter jets, sent to strengthen NATO's eastern flank, arrived at Estonia's Ämari Air Base on Friday (July 8).

The jets will strengthen the alliance's Air Shielding Mission which operates between the Baltic and the Black seas.

The F-35 is one of the most modern weapon systems in the history of mankind, the Estonian Defense Forces said in a statement.

Additionally, Mirage-2000 and F-16 fighter jets are stationed in Estonia at the moment as part of NATO's Air Policing Mission.

--

