Islands of Mohni and Viirelaid make official small islands list

The island of Mohni.
The island of Mohni. Source: Ain Liiva/Virumaa Teataja/Scanpix
The government, following the proposal of the public administration minister, has added two islands to the list of small islands with permanent residents – Mohni and Viirelaid. A small island with a land area of at least 100 square kilometers makes the list if it had at least five monthly residents throughout the previous calendar year according to the population register.

"Estonia has great wealth in its small islands, and I am very glad to see new permanent residents moving there," Minister of Public Administration Riina Solman said. "It is true that life can be more difficult on the islands, when compared to the mainland, and require a stronger will. But once a person has found a way to inhabit a small island year-round, they will get in return a wondrous living environment both in terms of nature and culture," the minister said, adding that she commends everyone inhabiting small islands and keeping life in Estonia viable away from major cities and centers.

The island of Mohni lies in Eru Bay in Kuusalu Municipality and is part of the village of Viinistu in the Lahemaa National Park. The population register suggests it has five permanent residents. Viirelaid is in Muhu Municipality and is located between mainland Estonia and the island of Muhu. It is part of the village of Võiküla and has seven registered residents.

The Kuusalu and Muhu municipalities will be allocated additional resources for the islands starting in 2024.

The first official small islands list was approved in 2018 and has been amended twice since then. The list now comprises 17 islands.

IslandLocal government
AbrukaSaaremaa Municipality
AegnaTallinn
HeinlaidHiiumaa Municipality
KesselaidMuhu Municipality
KihnuKihnu Municipality
KräsuliViimsi Municipality
KõinastuSaaremaa Municipality
ManõjaCity of Pärnu
MohniKuusalu Municipality
NaissaarViimsi Municipality
PiirissaarTartu Municipality
PrangliViimsi Municipality
RuhnuRuhnu Municipality
ViirelaidMuhu Municipality
VilsandiSaaremaa Municipality
VormsiVormsi Municipality
Väike-PakriLääne-Harju Municipality

Editor: Marcus Turovski

