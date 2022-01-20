List of permanently inhabited islands decreases by 1

On Thursday, the government approved the new list of permanently inhabited islands, which no longer contains Osmussaar.

As of the recent update, there are 15 permanently inhabited small islands in the list: Abruka, Aegna, Heinlaid, Kesselaid, Kihnu, Kräsuli, Kõinastu, Manõja (Manija), Naissaar, Piirissaar, Prangli, Ruhnu, Vilsandi, Vormsi and Väike-Pakri, the Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday.

The list of permanently inhabited small islands contains all islands under 100 km2, which have had at least five permanent residents in the last six months in the population registry. The list is reviewed every year.

"The population of small islands is constantly changing - there were less than five permanent residents on Osmussaar in 2021, which is why you cannot find it in the island list next year. But as of January 1, the number of residents has increased on Mohni and Viirelaid, where there are five or more residents," Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) said.

According to the population registry, the number of residents on small Estonian islands as of January 1 2022 was 1,874. Last year, the state allocated a total of €705,143 to the permanently inhabited small islands through their local municipality governments.

Osmussaar lighthouse. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR

