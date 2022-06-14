Magnitude 2.3 earthquake detected off Estonia's northwest coast

An earth tremor was detected off the northwest coast of Estonia
An earth tremor was detected off the northwest coast of Estonia
At 6.10 am on Monday, a minor earthquake was detected off the coast of northwest Estonia.

The tremor, which had a magnitude of 2.3 on the Richter scale, could be felt in the Alliklepa Bay area, west of the Pakri Islands.

It was detected by the Finnish-Estonian seismic monitoring system, at an estimated depth of four kilometers, which is similar to others recorded in northwestern Estonia over the last decade.

The magnitude 2.3 earth tremor was detected on Monday morning

For Estonia, a quake of magnitude 2.3 is significant, as it may be felt by local residents. However, no damage to buildings or structures is expected to have been caused.

Historically, the northwest of Estonia is the country's most seismically active region. Just 20 kilometers from Monday's tremor, is the epicenter of the largest tremor recorded in Estonia, a 4.5 magnitude mild earthquake, which occurred near the island of Osmusaar on October 25, 1976.

In recent decades, Estonia has recorded around one earth tremor every two years. Prior to Monday, the most recent tremor was detected in Väike-Maarja on March 14, 2020, with a magnitude of 1.3.

Monday's earth tremor occurred near the Pakri Islands

--

Editor: Michael Cole

