Four new seismic stations to be placed across Estonia

Seismic station at the Särghaua Earth Science Center (TalTech).
Seismic station at the Särghaua Earth Science Center (TalTech). Source: ERR
Geological Survey of Estonia installs a seismic station at the Särghaua Earth Science Center (TalTech) in Pärnu County, and three more stations will be installed throughout Estonia.

The equipment will be used to record and analyze seismic events in Estonia and surrounding regions.

In addition to the Särghaua Earth Science Center in the village of Kurgja, Pärnu County, three more stations will be set up across Estonia.

"We have three additional stations and are deciding where to install them. The plan is to visit the northern, southern and western regions of Estonia. It is important to install seismic stations throughout the country so that monitoring can be as effective as possible," Heidi Soosalu, a seismologist at the Geological Survey of Estonia, said.

Seismographs are primarily used to detect natural earthquakes, but they also aid in the study of the Earth's crust and lower layers, record the exact moment of the occurrence and help in understanding the nature of the event.

"For instance, whether there is an earthquake in New Zealand, a limestone explosion in an Estonian quarry or an airburst in the Baltic Sea, each of these events is recorded and has its own unique features," she said.

"Earthquakes are rare in Estonia, but three have already been recorded this year. Analyzing the signal from these devices can help to determine whether an event was caused by a natural earthquake or a sudden explosion," she continued.

"For instance, those infamous explosions on the island of Bornholm were also recorded here, at the Särghaua station," she added.

The Särghaua Earth Science Centre located by the Pärnu River in the village of Kurgja, Pärnu County. Source: TalTech

Editor: Kristina Kersa

