President Alar Karis issues condolences over Turkey quake

News
Aftermath of Monday's earthquake in southeastern Turkey.
Aftermath of Monday's earthquake in southeastern Turkey. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com/Ahmet Yukus
News

President Alar Karis has expressed his condolences over the major earthquake which struck southeastern Turkey early on Monday morning.

The head of state said he was: "Deeply saddened by the horrific disaster that has befallen Turkey and Syria, with the earthquake last night. Heartfelt condolences to everyone in the region, to the families of those who lost their lives. Estonia stands with you in this difficult time."

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said the news had been "devastating", and offered his condolences and a swift recovery to the injured.

Turkey's foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, had been on an official visit to Estonia only last week.

The official death toll from the estimated 7.8 magnitude earthquake is nearing 1,000 in Turkey, with at least half as many more dead in neighboring Syria.

The initial quake was followed shortly afterwards by a second tremor, while the fact that it hit early in the morning (around 4.17 a.m. local time on Monday) meant that many were sleeping at the time, and are still trapped in the rubble.

The quake was also felt in Lebanon and Cyprus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:17

President to award 167 people with state decorations this year

15:09

Azovstal defenders: Refugees should be asked if Crimea is part of Ukraine

14:28

President Alar Karis issues condolences over Turkey quake

14:09

Reform Party: Nursipalu issue on hold until new Riigikogu takes up seats Updated

12:55

Estonian tax board reminds public to declare income from platform work

12:19

Anett Kontaveit to face Shuai Zhang in Abu Dhabi round one

12:02

Russian embassy staffing issues hamper Estonian citizenship applications

11:53

Ministry of the Interior sets up its own Ethics Council

11:30

'AK.Nädal': How party ratings are conducted and what impact they have

10:27

After emergency stock of shale oil runs out, district heaters switch to gas

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.02

Ryanair to close seven more departures from Tallinn

05.02

Kaja Kallas: Together, we will always win

03.02

Ryanair: Airport's illogical fee hike reason for cancellations

04.02

Canadian director shooting new movie in Estonian at open air museum

09:58

Minister: Ryanair has not 'slammed the door' on Tallinn Airport

04.02

Russian oil restrictions could be threat to environment in Gulf of Finland

04.02

Tallinn residents must dispose of bio-waste separately starting April

03.02

Still no solutions for Russians in Estonia to renounce their citizenship

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: