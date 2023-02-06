President Alar Karis issues condolences over Turkey quake

President Alar Karis has expressed his condolences over the major earthquake which struck southeastern Turkey early on Monday morning.

The head of state said he was: "Deeply saddened by the horrific disaster that has befallen Turkey and Syria, with the earthquake last night. Heartfelt condolences to everyone in the region, to the families of those who lost their lives. Estonia stands with you in this difficult time."

Deeply saddened by the horrific disaster that has befallen #Türkiye & #Syria with the earthquake last night. Heartfelt condolences to everyone in the region, to the families of those who lost their lives. Estonia stands with you in this difficult time. — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) February 6, 2023

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said the news had been "devastating", and offered his condolences and a swift recovery to the injured.

Devastating news about the strong earthquake, aftershocks in #Türkiye & #Syria.



Our most heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones & a speedy recovery to all the injured.@MFATurkiye @MevlutCavusoglu — Estonian MFA | #StandWithUkraine (@MFAestonia) February 6, 2023

Turkey's foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, had been on an official visit to Estonia only last week.

The official death toll from the estimated 7.8 magnitude earthquake is nearing 1,000 in Turkey, with at least half as many more dead in neighboring Syria.

The initial quake was followed shortly afterwards by a second tremor, while the fact that it hit early in the morning (around 4.17 a.m. local time on Monday) meant that many were sleeping at the time, and are still trapped in the rubble.

The quake was also felt in Lebanon and Cyprus.

