Gallery: President awards EDF commander general rank

Commander of the Estonian Armed Forces Martin Herem was promoted to general on February 2, 2023.
President Alar Karis on Thursday promoted Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Martin Herem to the rank of military general.

At the ceremony, Karis said Gen. Herem puts the interests of the Estonian state above his own which has generated great trust.

"History shows that this is how statesmen are distinguished from other men," said the president. 

Karis said Herem has gained experience by working in many different areas of the EDF that he can rely on when promoting the country's defense capability.

"There are not many people who have experienced the Estonian Defence Forces from so many angles," said Karis. 

"This adds credibility to General Herem's work both in introducing new weaponry and in modernizing the structure of the Defense Forces," he added. 

Karis has previously praised the general for always finding the time and energy to explain to the Estonian people about the ongoing security crisis.

Gen. Martin Herem took over command of the EDF in December 2018.

According to the Military Service Act, officer ranks are bestowed by the president of the republic following the proposal of the EDF commander or that of the defense minister in the case of the EDF commander.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

