Government extends Martin Herem's term as EDF commander to December 2025

Lt Gen. Martin Herem.
Lt Gen. Martin Herem. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The government has approved the extension of Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) commander Lieutenant General Martin Herem's term of office by two years, to December 2025.

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) had proposed the extension, given the current defense and security situation and the need for stability, as well as Herem's record in the post to date.

Pevkur said: "Lt Gen. Herem has developed Estonia's defense capability with his all of his mind and heart. He has a solid plan, and I wish him a lot of strength in achieving his goals," adding that getting rapid approval for the extension was very welcome.

Lt Gen. Herem, who was promoted from Maj. Gen. while in his current role, said: "I have served in the EDF for 30 years and I certainly know the field. The minister proposed my continuation for another two years, and my colleagues also encouraged me in that, and that is how the decision was made."

The Riigikogu's national defense committee unanimously approved the extension on Monday.

Herem became EDF commander, replacing current Isamaa MEP Riho Terras, whose period in office had ended, in December 2018, meaning his term was due to end in December 2023, originally.

Herem, 48, has been a serving EDF member virtually for as long as Estonia has been independent, since the restoration of independence in 1991, joining the military the following year, and he has served as Chief of the General Staff, and also Chief of Staff at Tapa base.

He has also served in Iraq.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

