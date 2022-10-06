Minister nominates Kaupo Rosin as foreign intelligence director candidate

Colonel Kaupo Rosin has been nominated new director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (Välisluuramet), replacing Mikk Marran, who steps down at the end of this month.

Col. Rosin has until now headed up the cyber warfare unit, but will take up his new post as Foreign Intelligence Service chief, if approved, on November 1.

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform), who proposed his candidacy, said Rosin is a strong candidate for the position. "His almost 20 years of experience in intelligence, of which the last four years have in a high position at the NATO headquarters, have given him a good level of preparation to take the position of head of the FIS," Pevkur said.

Pevkur will present Rosin's candidacy to the cabinet, who will also hear the Riigikogu's Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committee's opinion on the nomination first.

Minister Pevkur urged the committee to convene as soon as possible, given the current security situation.

Prior to becoming cyber warfare unit commander, Col. Rosin was deputy director of the analysis unit of the intelligence and security division at the NATO headquarters 2018-2022, and had headed up the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) intelligence center 2012-2018.

Current incumbent Mikk Marran announced in the summer that he would be going to head up the state forest agency, the RMK, cutting short his five-year term by two years.

Marran will start at the RMK on November 1.

