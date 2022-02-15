Intelligence service: From 2021, China embassy more personalized in tactics

News
Chinese embassy building in Tallinn.
Chinese embassy building in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The embassy of the People's Republic of China (PRC) has amassed Estonian citizens' and residents' email addresses, with a view to utilizing them in its latest propaganda efforts, the Foreign Intelligence Service (Välisluureamet) says ahead of the imminent publication of its latest yearbook.

Whereas the PRC had previously pursued a broader "Wolf Warrior" strategy, named after a popular movie, as of last year efforts became more focused, both on individuals, such as several MEPs, and on states, such as Lithuania, the Foreign Intelligence Service adds.

In its 2022 yearbook, the agency says Beijing has not limited itself to verbal threats, but is also prepared to disproportionately escalate conflict situations, giving the example of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

The yearbook reads that: "For instance, Beijing demanded the prosecution of two members of parliament from Denmark for assisting a pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong, plus two people who had been critical of the PRC."

"Taking the threat seriously, the Danish security service advised these individuals not to travel to the PRC or to states friendly to Beijing, whose authorities might arrest and extradite the individuals to the PRC, at the latter's behest," the yearbook adds.

Personalizing tactics were exemplified by the unprecedented sanctions which Beijing imposed on four organizations in EU member states, along with 10 individuals – five of them MEPs, three of them MPs sitting in domestic legislatures, and the remaining two China experts, the foreign service goes on.

The Foreign Intelligence Service also referenced a regular, fortnightly email sent from the Chinese embassy in Tallinn, entitled "China Watch".

"Against this background, it is not surprising that the propaganda publication 'China Watch' is being sent to a wide range of personal e-mail addresses from the Chinese Embassy in Estonia," the yearbook states.

From spring 2018, China deployed "wolf warfare diplomacy", the Foreign Intelligence Service says, referring the 2017 Chinese action movie "Wolf Warrior 2".

At the same time, opinion polls in the west have shown that China's public image has deteriorated over the past few years, hence the switch to the more tailored approach outlined above.

A highly considered media campaign will continue to be key in Beijing's strategic goals, the Foreign Intelligence Service added, noting that a more personalized approach is done with the aim not only of silencing the author of the criticism but also of implying that China's outrage derives solely from one particular individual or group of people, and is not directed against foreign countries or individuals more broadly.

Foreign Intelligence Service director Mikk Marran gave the concrete example of Lithuania whose opening of a Republic of China (ROC) – i.e. Taiwanese - diplomatic representation in Vilnius has led to a robust response from Beijing, he said.

"What we are seeing is an attempt to punish Lithuania, which is very frightening. China will probably want to mae Lithuania a textbook example of what can happen to those countries that act against Beijing's interests," Marran told ERR on Tuesday.

PRC sanctions on imports of Lithuanian products have most recently extended to beef, the English-language portal of Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports.

Last December, Estonia's foreign ministry called Beijing's pressure on Lithuania over the establishment of the ROC embassy in Vilnius "unacceptable".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:12

Intelligence service: From 2021, China embassy more personalized in tactics

17:21

Liimets: Overview of Estonia's foreign policy in 2021

16:47

Tallinn waste collection delayed due to coronavirus outbreak

16:28

Center Party doesn't support whistleblower act without amendments

16:22

OSCE: Monday's Belarus response on military exercise again unsatisfactory

15:51

New Russian ambassador to Estonia starts work

15:18

Thaw revealing annual pothole damage on roads

14:57

National Hertiage Board to renew Tallinn Old Town protection regulation

13:35

Minister's proposal to extend opening hours to 1 a.m. not supported

13:23

Coalition disputing amendments to income tax-free minimum

12:43

Canadian-Estonian donates more than €2 million to University of Tartu

12:14

Data showing fall in Covid rates may be result of reduced testing

11:42

Foreign ministry secretary general: Diplomacy on Ukraine still has chance

11:12

Audit: High-speed rural internet roll-out requires better organization

11:02

Finnish paper: Two German NATO minehunters patrolling Gulf of Finland Updated

10:45

Coronavirus update: 305 patients, 3,514 new cases, 7 deaths

10:19

Estonia's unemployment fell in 2021

09:55

275,000 tax returns already submitted

09:24

Justice minister opposes day off in lieu if state holiday falls at weekend

08:52

Prime minister: United western stance has been negative surprise for Russia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

14.02

Defense minister: Allies have agreed to pull military presence out of Mali

08:18

Kelly Sildaru wins bronze in Beijing

14.02

Defense minister: No direct Russia threat to Estonia, but risk rising

14.02

Isotonitazene drug use becoming more widespread in Estonia

10:45

Coronavirus update: 305 patients, 3,514 new cases, 7 deaths

13:35

Minister's proposal to extend opening hours to 1 a.m. not supported

12:43

Canadian-Estonian donates more than €2 million to University of Tartu

12.02

Stefan to represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: