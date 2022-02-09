Global Estonian Report: February 9 – 16

A round-up of Estonian news and events taking place around the world between February 9–16.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Team Estonia Winter Olympics updates

Although Freestyle Skier Kelly Sildaru failed to qualify for the finals of the Big Air event, she will compete next in the Women's Freeski Slopestyle (February 13-14) where she is a favorite to win the gold medal. She won the gold in the same event at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games.

Beijing 2022 is Sildaru's first full Winter Olympics. She was also the flag bearer at the opening ceremony along with cross-country skier Martin Himma.

KESKUS to start construction by February 24, 2022

The largest project for Estonians abroad in more than a generation is finally set to break ground this February. The plan is for KESKUS to be under construction by February 24, 2022 – already a noteworthy date for Estonians around the world to celebrate the 104th Estonian Independence Day or 'Vabariigi aastapäev".

All permits are now in place for KESKUS International Estonian Centre to commence construction in the cultural hub of downtown Toronto.

Estonia's Ambassador to Canada, Toomas Lukk, has closely followed its development and calls KESKUS "eestlaste sajandiprojekt", "Estonians' project of the century".

Last chance to apply! A call for proposals for supporting foreign Estonian cultural society projects

The Integration Foundation announced a call for proposals for supporting foreign Estonian cultural society projects and events which help preserve the Estonian language and culture in the world and help the Estonians living abroad retain their connections with Estonia.

The budget of the call for proposals is 40,000 euros and up to 4,000 euros can be applied for in one application. Each applicant may only submit one application.

The deadline for the submission of applications is February 10, 2022.

Join the Language Friends Program!

The Language Friends Program ('Keelesõbra programm') of the Integration Foundation offers Estonian language learners the opportunity to practice the language of communication by chatting with volunteer Estonian language mentors through e-channels.

We are waiting for both Estonian language learners and volunteers speaking Estonian on the native language level who are ready to help language learners with communicating in Estonian to join the program.

Registration for language learners begins Feburay 10, 2022.

Upcoming Events

Playground (Mängula): Virtual language game events (February 11, online)

Playground is an online Estonian language game event for all foreigners who want to learn Estonian in a playful manner. We gather once a month to play games that are designed for Estonian language learners. In Playground, the participants can practice Estonian in a fun way and meet the other Estonian language students around the world. Organized by the Estonian Language House.

Cultural meetings: Lauri Räpp (February 16, online)

Online cultural meetings acquaint us with interesting Estonian artists, writers, fashion designers, and other exciting representatives of culture.

During the meetings, we will get to know their work and daily activities. Participants will gain new and exciting knowledge, while at the same having the rare opportunity to ask questions and contribute to the conversation. On February 16 we will meet and talk with writer and world traveler Lauri Räpp. Organized by the Estonian Language House.

Live Q&A with the e-Residency Team – Ask us Anything! (February 16, online)

Thinking about becoming an e-resident? Or looking to start a company in Estonia?

Join the e-Residency team and special guest experts to find out all you need to know about e-Residency and starting a company in Estonia. If you need answers to any of the following questions, this session is for you!

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

