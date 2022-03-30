Global Estonian Report: March 30 – April 6

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world between March 30 – April 6.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Estonian humanitarian and defense aid for Ukraine

Thus far, the Estonian people, government and private sector have provided Ukraine with more than €11 million in humanitarian aid. In total, Estonia has provided more than €220 million in humanitarian and defense assistance to Ukraine.

Estonian organizations around the world have also provided tens of thousands of dollars in donations and aid.

Estonian bookstore chosen best in the world

The recently renovated Rahva Raamat location in Tallinn's Viru Center was awarded the 2022 Bookstore of the Year Award by the London Book Fair.

35th West Coast Estonian Days coming to Seattle

Taking place near Seattle on July 25-27, the 35th West Coast Estonian Days (Lääneranniku Eesti Päevad, or LEP) is a three-day festival of singing, dancing, reconnecting and making new friends.

Since 1953, LEP has been bringing together Estonians from the West Coast of North America and abroad, their friends and their supporters to strengthen and promote Estonian culture.

Traditionally, LEP has taken place every other year on a rotating basis between Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and Vancouver.

President Karis greets Estonian laguage teachers worldwide

In honor of the Emakeelepäevad (Native Language Days) held in Amsterdam from March 25-27, President Alar Karis sent an Estonian-language video greeting to teachers and leaders of Estonian schools abroad.

Estonian summer courses awaiting participants from near and far

Each year, the University of Tartu (TÜ) organizes Estonian language summer courses, where daily language lessons are combined with engaging after-class cultural activities.

The course is open to anyone interested in learning Estonian. Former participants have included people with Estonian roots, entrepreneurs connected to Estonia through their work, or simply eager language enthusiasts.

This summer, the courses will take place from August 1-12. Registration is open through June 1.

Upcoming Events

Estonian Cultural Days in New York 2022 (March 31-April 3, New York)

The Foundation for Estonian Arts and Letters is pleased to announce the launch of ticket sales and the full program for the annual Estonian Cultural Days in New York, which will take place from March 31-April 3.

We are proud to present a curated selection of world-class Estonian culture by top performers and experts in their fields. The program offers something for everyone.

Keelerulett: virtual conversations (April 5, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Topics will be clarified at the meeting. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

XXVIII Estonian Festival (April 15-18, Melbourne)

Taking place in Melbourne on April 15-18, the XXVIII Australian Estonian Festival (Eesti Päevad) offers four days full of events for young and old alike. We'll be singing, dancing, baking and having a great time together.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

