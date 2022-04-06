Global Estonian Report: April 6 – 13

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world between April 6-13.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Propastop: 6 cliches to avoid when reporting about Estonia

The brutal war in Ukraine has been accompanied by a Russian information war against Ukraine and the West in general. Disinformation campaigns conducted by Russia are of course not new, but with an increased focus on Estonia's security right now, the website Propastop published an article titled "6 cliches to avoid when reporting about Estonia" as a guide for international journalists and commentators writing about Estonia.

Propastop is a blog aimed at "cleaning Estonia of propaganda, false information and media lies."

Construction to begin on KESKUS International Estonian Center

After many COVID pandemic-related delays, construction on KESKUS International Estonian Center is finally set to begin in downtown Toronto. KESKUS will be the largest project in the Estonian diaspora and is planned to be a "vibrant gathering place for Estonians of all generations and backgrounds to connect, celebrate and share our culture and achievements with each other and the world."

The start of construction will be marked with a ceremonial groundbreaking event at the downtown Toronto site this Friday, April 8.

Support for educational projects of Estonian communities abroad

The nonprofit Estonian Institute (MTÜ Eesti Instituut) has announced a call for applications to support projects related to the teaching of the Estonian language and culture in Estonian communities abroad.

The application round is being funded by the Ministry of Education and Research and the deadline for applications is May 2.

Registration open for language camps for young Estonians living abroad

Teens with Estonian roots who live abroad are invited once again to attend language and culture camps in Estonia. Aimed at young people aged 13-18, these camps provide an opportunity for them to study Estonian, get to know local Estonians their own age as well as learn more about the country's culture.

Registration is open through April 15.

Upcoming Events

KESKUS: ceremonial groundbreaking (April 8, Toronto)

This is it — finally — a brief ceremony to mark a historic moment. Located in the heart of Toronto, KESKUS International Estonian Center will be a source of pride for Estonians around the world. Join in this joyous moment, rain or shine!

XXVIII Estonian Festival (April 15-18, Melbourne)

Taking place in Melbourne on April 15-18, the XXVIII Australian Estonian Festival (Eesti Päevad) offers four days full of events for young and old alike. We'll be singing, dancing, baking and having a great time together.

Keelerulett: virtual conversations (April 19, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Topics will be clarified at the meeting. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

"How to Learn Estonian Effectively" workshop (April 19, online)

An informative, step-by-step overview including how to get started, how to structure your Estonian language studies, which platforms and services are available and how to keep your motivation up. The workshop will be led by Kätlin Kõverik, head of the Counseling Service at the Integration Foundation.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

