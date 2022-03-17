Global Estonian Report: March 16 – 23

A round-up of Estonian news and events taking place around the world between March 16 – 23.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Estonian communities around the world unite in support of Ukraine

Estonia, as well as Estonian communities both in Estonia and abroad, have joined the rest of the progressive world, unequivocally condemning the aggression of Putin against Ukraine and demanding an immediate end to the war. People are using the tools and ways that ordinary people have at their disposal – free speech, expression of views, financial support, and direct assistance to war refugees.

We collected just a few examples of the activities of our communities both in Estonia and abroad.

Estonian service allows you to share news about the war In Ukraine with ordinary Russians

The Estonian tech community has created a service (PravdaMail) that lets you email random Russian email addresses to tell them what is happening in the war in Ukraine – as many Russians only get their information from the Russian propaganda channels and don't believe there even is a war going on in Ukraine.

Young people with Estonian roots – come to Estonia for a professional paid internship!

The Civil Society Foundation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs invite young Estonian people living abroad to apply for a scholarship to complete a professional internship in Estonia. The scholarship is intended for Estonian young people aged 21 to 35 who were born abroad or have been away from Estonia for at least the last 5 years.

The basic scholarship is for a full-time internship of one or two months, paid in a lump sum of EUR 1,500 (minimum 4 weeks) or EUR 3,000 (minimum 8 weeks). If necessary, travel expenses may also be covered.

Apply now! The deadline is March 31. (link in Estonian)

Registration now open for language camps for young Estonians living abroad

Youngsters with Estonian roots who live abroad are invited once again to attend language and culture camps in Estonia.

Designed for young people aged 13-18, the camps are an opportunity for them to study Estonian, get to know local Estonians their own age and learn more about the country's culture.

Registration takes place until April 15, 2022.

Upcoming Events

Mokalaat: Estonian language learning (March 21, online)

Mokalaat is a series of Estonian language meetings with no teachers or students – instead, everyone is both a learner and a teacher! The purpose of the Mokalaat meetings is to develop skills for public speaking and presentation. It is done in a friendly atmosphere and it involves topics that interest everyone. Organized by the Estonian Language House (Eesti Keele Maja).

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (March 22, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. The topics will be clarified at the meeting. A positive and free atmosphere is guaranteed. Organized by the Estonian Language House (Eesti Keele Maja).

KESKUS community and update online meeting (March 24, online)

Attend, from wherever in the world you are, for KESKUS project progress updates.

KESKUS International Estonian Centre in downtown Toronto will be a dynamic hub showcasing our rich heritage and promoting Estonian innovation.

Estonian Cultural Days in New York 2022 (March 31-April 3, New York)

The Foundation for Estonian Arts and Letters is pleased to announce the launch of ticket sales and the full program of the annual Estonian Cultural Days in New York, from March 31 - April 3, 2022.

We are proud to present a curated selection of world-class Estonian culture by top performers and experts in their fields. The program offers something for everyone.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

