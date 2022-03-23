Global Estonian Report: March 23 – 30

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world between March 23-30.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Global Estonian organizations supporting Ukrainian war refugees

More than 21,000 Ukrainian war refugees have already arrived in Estonia. NGOs and organizations in Estonia have launched many fundraising initiatives in support of the war refugees and for internally displaced people in Ukraine.

Global Estonian organizations around the world are also launching donation drives and fundraisers, and collecting humanitarian aid for Ukranian war refugees.

Support for taking in war refugees in Estonia remains high

According to a recent survey, 79 percent of the population as a whole supports the taking in of war refugees in Estonia.

However, the breakdown by ethnicity saw a much higher proportion (92 percent) of ethnic Estonians supporting taking in refugees from the Ukraine war compared with 51 percent from among other nationalities.

Estonia ranked 36th happiest country in the world

According to the 10th annual World Happiness Report (published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network), Estonia ranks as the 36th happiest country in the world. Finland was once again ranked as the the world's happiest country.

Finland has been ranked 1st now for five consecutive years. But Estonia has been steadily improving its happiness ranking. In 2021, it was ranked 40th; in 2019, the country was only 55th.

Young people with Estonian roots – come to Estonia for a professional paid internship! (link in Estonian)

The Civil Society Foundation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs invite young Estonian people living abroad to apply for a scholarship to complete a professional internship in Estonia. The scholarship is intended for young Estonian people aged 21 to 35 who were born abroad or have been away from Estonia for at least the past 5 years.

The basic scholarship is for a full-time internship of one or two months, paid in a lump sum of €1,500 (minimum 4 weeks) or €3,000 (minimum 8 weeks). Travel expenses may also be covered if necessary.

Apply now! The deadline is March 31.

Upcoming Events

KESKUS online engagement meeting (March 24, online)

Attend from wherever in the world you are for KESKUS project progress updates. KESKUS International Estonian Centre in downtown Toronto will be a dynamic hub showcasing our rich heritage and promoting Estonian innovation.

Sounds of Estonia (March 25-26, London)

Sounds of Estonia is a two-day festival in London's beloved music venue Kings Place with some of the best perfomers on the Estonian music scene today.

I am an Estonian: Estonians in London (March 26, online)

The Association of Estonian Cultural Societies (EKSÜ) continues its online series "I am an Estonian." This time we are heading to London, England, to talk to the Estonians there.

Estonian Cultural Days in New York 2022 (March 31-April 3, New York)

The Foundation for Estonian Arts and Letters is pleased to announce the launch of ticket sales and the full program for the annual Estonian Cultural Days in New York, which will take place from March 31-April 3.

We are proud to present a curated selection of world-class Estonian culture by top performers and experts in their fields. The program offers something for everyone.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!