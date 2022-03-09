Global Estonian Report: March 9 – 16

A round-up of Estonian news and events taking place around the world between March 9 – 16.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Ukraine events strike too familiar of a chord among older Estonians

Horrific events in Ukraine spark a frightful sense of deja vu for many older Estonians, as does the West's repeated failure to see, in time, Russia as the serial predator suffering from a phantom limb sensation that it really is, Jüri Estam (former journalist and politician) writes.

Today, is also the commemoration of the March 9 bombing of Tallinn, as Estam reminds us. On March 9, Estonians gather on Harju Street in what remains of Tallinn's Old Town to place candles in memory of the victims of what the locals refer to simply as "The March Bombing".

757 people were killed, 20,000 lost their homes and the fires lighting up the night sky could be seen from Helsinki some 70km across the Gulf of Finland.

1944/2022: Commemoration of the March bombings and the victims of the war in Ukraine

Tonight, on March 9, the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory (Eesti Mälu Instituut) invites all to commemorate the innocent victims of the 1944 March bombings, and the war that has begun in Ukraine.

Registration is now open for language camps for young Estonians living abroad

Youngsters with Estonian roots who live abroad are invited once again to attend language and culture camps in Estonia.

Designed for young people aged 13-18, the camps are an opportunity for them to study Estonian, get to know local Estonians their own age and learn more about the country's culture.

Registration is open until April 15, 2022.

Apply for the Estophilus scholarship for research in Estonia

The purpose of Estophilus scholarship is to support the Estonia-specific research of students enrolled in universities abroad and of international researchers interested in the Estonian language and culture (in Estonia), by thus contributing to the exchange of knowledge and making Estonia more visible.

The scholarship programme is managed by the Education and Youth Board of Estonia (HARNO).

The application deadline is March 15, 2022.

ERR's annual Estonian Language Day dictation challenge is back (link in Estonian).

Estonian Language Day or more directly translated as Estonian mother tongue day (Emakeelepäev) is on March 14.

This year's language day is being marked by ERR for the 15th year with a dictation challenge next Monday (March 14), with prizes to be given out in several categories, including best entry from a non-native speaker of Estonian.

Upcoming Events

Estonian Language Day: ""Sõna võtad siita maalta, tõise tõisesta ilmasta" Luule, muusika ja mõtted (March 13, online)

March 14 is Estonian Language Day. VEMU (Estonian Museum in Canada) is hosting an online event with poems, music and thoughts about being Estonian shared by Estonians around the globe on March 13. In Estonian.

Mokalaat: Estonian language learning (March 21, online)

Mokalaat is a series of Estonian language meetings with no teachers or students – instead, everyone is both a learner and a teacher! The purpose of the Mokalaat meetings is to develop skills for public speaking and presentation. It is done in a friendly atmosphere and it involve topics that interest everyone. Organized by the Estonian Language House (Eesti Keele Maja).

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (March 22, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practise Estonian! We meet virtually on Zoom, within the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time, in a random group. The topics will be clarified at the meeting. A positive and free atmosphere is guaranteed. Organized by the Estonian Language House (Eesti Keele Maja).

