Global Estonian Report: May 4 – 11

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world between May 4-11.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Virtual forum for Estonians worldwide to be held, broadcast live Thursday

This Thursday, May 5, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is hosting yet another virtual forum for Estonians across the globe, which will feature two panels with speakers including experts and members of the Estonian diaspora. ERR News will be broadcasting the forum live.

This year, the first panel will focus on the impact the changed security situatio in Europe has had on Estonia, while the second will focus on the opportunities offered by Estonia's e-state and the awareness and experiences of Estonians abroad in using them.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets will open the virtual forum, which will also feature former President Kersti Kaljulaid as its guest speaker. The program will also feature music by Mari Kalkun.

The forum begins at Thursday, March 5 at 4 p.m. Estonian time (2 p.m. London time, 9 a.m. Toronto and New York time, 6 a.m. Los Angeles time, midnight on Friday, May 6 Sydney time). Simultaneous interpretation into English and Russian will be provided.

Estonia Sings for Ukraine: a call for singers to the Song Festival Grounds

On Sunday, May 22, singers in Estonia are being invited to the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds to record a song of support for Ukraine on the grounds' iconic arched stage.

Conducted by Hirvo Surva, the joint choir will perform "Oi u luzi chervona kalyna" ("Ой у лузі червона калина," or "Oh, the Red Viburnum in the Meadow").

Filming of the performance will take place at 5 p.m. on May 22.

The goal is to get ten thousand singers together for the occasion. All singers are welcome; pre-registration is required.

Estonia jumps to fourth in 2022 World Press Freedom Index rankings

In just one year, Estonia has climbed nine spots from 15th to 4th in the 2022 World Press Freedom Index rankings published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Tuesday.

Topping RSF's rankings of 180 countries this year was Norway, followed by Denmark and Sweden. Estonia and Finland ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, with scores falling just short of Sweden's.

Upcoming Events

Virtual forum for global Estonians (May 5, online)

A virtual forum for Estonians across the globe will be held Thursday, May 5. Hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the primary topics this year will be Estonia's security and options for using e-services abroad.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets will open the virtual forum, which will also feature former President Kersti Kaljulaid as its guest speaker. The program will also feature music by Mari Kalkun.

The forum will provide simultaneous interpretation into English and Russian.

Vikings before Vikings (May 6-7, online and Kuressaare)

On May 6-7, "Vikings before Vikings," an international conference, will be held to review and discuss research regarding two Pre-Viking Age ships found in Salme, Saaremaa in 2008 and 2010 and how it has changed the understanding of the Viking Age.

Language studies scholarship for expatriate Estonians (May 20 deadline)

Estonia's Education and Youth Board has opened its 2022 language studies application round for a scholarship program aimed at supporting the studies of expatriate Estonians in Estonia for a period of one year.

The application deadline is May 20.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!