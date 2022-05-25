Global Estonian Report: May 25-June 1

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world between May 25 and June 1.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Thousands in Estonia sing for Ukraine

On Sunday evening, thousands of singers from across Estonia gathered at the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn to sing a new choral arrangement of Ukrainian folk song "Oi u luzi chervona kalyna" ("Oh, the Red Viburnum in the Meadow").

Nearly €160,000 was raised during the premiere of the video on ETV on Monday night.

Invitation to Estonian Institute of Historical Memory summer school

The Estonian Institute of Historical Memory is inviting history teachers, educators, youth workers and grad students to participate in a summer school program dedicated to the history of crimes against humanity and human rights violations during and after the Second World War, which will be introduced from the perspective of Estonia's experience.

The program will also focus on the topic of the war in Ukraine, the mentality of totalitarian regimes and the patterns they tend to repeat.

The English-language summer school will be held from July 24-29.

Come study Estonian online at the Global School

Students living outside Estonia now have the opportunity to enroll in Estonian-language e-courses at the Global School (Üleilmakool). They also have the opportunity to prepare for the Estonian language level exam and take a B2-level language test.

Register now for the 2022/2023 academic year!

Upcoming Events

e-Estonia Digital Discussion: Cyber Security — Last Call (June 2, online)

International cybersecurity heavyweights will convene for our high-level live discussion on an increasingly important topic — security in cyberspace.

Conference: We Stand with Ukraine (June 3, Stockholm and online)

The conference "We Stand with Ukraine: Historical and Current Perspectives" is being organized by the Estonian World Council (ÜEKN) and the Association of Estonians in Sweden (REL).

The conference will be held live at the Europe House in Stockholm and livestreamed online.

35th West Coast Estonian Days (July 25-27, Suquamish, Washington)

Taking place near Seattle on July 25-27, the 35th West Coast Estonian Days (Lääneranniku Eesti Päevad, or LEP) is a three-day festival of singing, dancing, reconnecting and making new friends.

Since 1953, LEP has been bringing together Estonians from the West Coast of North America and abroad, their friends and their supporters to strengthen and promote Estonian culture.

Traditionally, LEP has taken place every other year on a rotating basis between Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and Vancouver.

Youth culture and language camp for Estonians abroad (July 31-August 5, Rannapungerja)

Suvesellide Laagrid is inviting young Estonians living abroad, those who have returned to Estonia as well as foreigners living in Estonia aged 18-25 to Rannapungerja Youth Camp.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

