Global Estonian Report: August 31-September 7

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from August 31-September 7.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Call for proposals for projects aimed at Estonian communities abroad still open

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Integration Foundation have an open call for proposals for projects launched on the initiative of Estonian communities abroad to strengthen their ties with Estonia, contribute to the preservation of Estonian identity among Estonians around the world and increase awareness of diaspora activities in Estonia.

The budget is €55,000, with a maximum of €5,000 being allocated to any one project. Instructions for the call for proposals are available in English as well.

The 2022 round of proposals is open through September 5. Submit your application and make your idea a reality!

Register now for online courses at the Global School!

For ten years and counting, the Global School (Üleilmakool) has provided Estonian children living outside Estonia with the opportunity to take e-courses. This fall, e-courses begin September 15, so register today and learn Estonian online!

The Global School is supported by the Ministry of Education and Research.

Come help take Estonia's digital state to the next level!

The Estonian government is inviting everyone with expertise in data science, analysis and architecture to join an experimental framework to build the next generation AI-led country in Estonia together.

A total of €5 million is available for approved development projects.

Help rewrite the way people interact with the government. Submit your application by September 6!

Upcoming events

Global School info day (September 2, online)

The Global School (Üleilmakool) will provide Estonian children living outside Estonia with the opportunity to take e-courses. On September 2, the Global Estonian School will host an online info day via Zoom to introduce its e-courses and provide instructions on how to use its digital textbooks. Register today!

How to find job in Estonia seminar (September 6, Tallinn)

If you recently moved to Estonia and are looking to enter the job market, join this seminar at the International House of Estonia in Tallinn. The seminar will be conducted in English and is free of charge.

Keelerulett: virtual conversations (September 13, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed. Language Roulette is organized by the Integration Foundation.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

