New Eastern Orthodox private school in Nõmme ready in the nick of time

News
The Püha Johannese school's main building as it appeared on Tuesday, August 30 2022, just two days before the first day of the new school year.
The Püha Johannese school's main building as it appeared on Tuesday, August 30 2022, just two days before the first day of the new school year. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

A private, single-faith school's opening just in time for the new academic year starting Thursday is little short of a miracle, its director said.

Liivika Simmul, director of the Püha Johannese kool (St. John's school) in the Nõmme district of Tallinn told ERR Tuesday that: "Forty-eight hours is a very long time in the current situation," in reference to the fact that, at the time of speaking, a permit for use (kasutusluba) had still not been issued.

"Construction work has gone over time, but we will still start on September 1 with a celebration and gratitude," she went on.

The school has been functioning since 2013 and is a single-faith institution based on Eastern Orthodox Christianity. Construction of the new building began last year after funds were raised via donations and loans.

However, not only the pandemic but also bureaucracy slowed progress, Simmul said. "We also had great difficulties with the building register's e-environment. Sometimes a document took all week to upload. This all affected clients, builders and the authorities.

"Perhaps this does not affect such a large part of the population, hence why there is not so much talk about the problems relating to the building register, but it caused drastic problems for us," Simmul went on.

Perhaps appropriately, then, she and all involved in opening the school consider its being ready in time for September 1 noting short of a miracle, given the time-frame and the problems.

Simmul also noted with gratitude the help from volunteers: " Our gratitude is still indescribably greater than the anguish resulting from the obstacles."

These obstacles also included cement pouring work happening to coincide with the most severe part of winter, and necessitated weekend and night work.

However, the new, unique site (see cover image) and its purpose-built nature makes it all worthwhile, including the loan repayments, instead of the rental premises the school has been paying for for a decade now, across four different sites.

The new build includes spiritual aspects such as a Church inside the school building and a design and location, in the wooded area of Nõmme, which allows for solitude where needed, but also works on the basis of economy – including using recycled furniture and taking as much equipment from the former site as possible.

The Püha Johannese kool school was designed by the SKAD architectural firm.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:15

Universities not filling teacher training course places

18:57

Natalie Mets: Time to adopt universal health coverage

18:16

New Eastern Orthodox private school in Nõmme ready in the nick of time

18:10

EU to suspend visa agreement with Russia, Estonia says it's not enough

17:48

Minister: Delaying on family benefits not agreed upon in coalition deal

17:45

Omniva to close over 70 postal service points this fall

17:20

Jaak Aaviksoo: Three imperatives of the Russia-Ukraine war

17:13

Ministry: Up to companies whether to utilize Russian oil import exemption

16:55

Economic analysts: Second half of year may bring recession

16:34

Justice chancellor: Provisions for Covid rules unconstitutional

Watch again

Most Read articles

30.08

Daily: First Estonian volunteer awarded Ukraine's Order for Courage

29.08

Russian citizens own over 41,000 properties in Estonia

14:14

Estonia's August inflation exceeds 25 percent, still highest in euro area

08:42

Gallery: Mikhail Gorbachev in Estonia

08:14

Construction of residential buildings on ERM site halted by developers Updated

11:34

Ministry publicly lists firms applying for Russian oil trade ban exemption Updated

30.08

Vana-Kalamaja pedestrianization leads to road closure from mid-September

29.08

Price of natural gas sets new record

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: