Global Estonian Report: June 1-8

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from June 1-8.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Conference: We Stand with Ukraine – Historical and Current Perspectives

On Friday, June 3, an in-person and livestreamed conference in support of Ukraine will be held at Europe House in Stockholm.

The conference is being organized by the Estonian World Council (ÜEKN) and Association of Estonians in Sweden (REL), together with partners Stockholm Free World Forum (Frivärld), Liberalerna, Estonian Embassy in Sweden, the NGO Global Estonians and the Nordic Ukraine Forum. The keynote speaker is internationally acclaimed Finnish writer and playwright Sofi Oksanen.

This Friday's conference will bring together politicians, journalists, diplomats, researchers and civil society activists, all of whom have the power to explain and increase understanding of history and the current situation.

According to REL chairperson Sirle Sööt, we must speak constantly and loudly about Russia's crimes, European security and the global information war. This is especially important now that Ukraine is fighting for all our democratic values and freedom.

New videogame gives sneak peek inside KESKUS International Estonian Center

Set in a 3D rendering of the future KESKUS building in Toronto, MisKESKUS is an English language-based plurilingual videogame. The game focuses on gaining familiarity with the layout of the new center while learning some basic Estonian vocabulary.

Currently under construction, KESKUS International Estonian Center in Toronto, Canada is set to open at the end of 2023.

E-residency team: E-residents make Estonia bigger

At the end of 2014, Estonia was the first country in the world to launch an e-residency program. In the seven and a half years since, Estonia has attracted more than 92,000 e-residents.

E-Residency spokesperson Liina Suvi Ristoja said that Estonian e-residents form a "diaspora" that now extends to 179 countries worldwide, adding that, in their own way, e-residents make Estonia bigger.

Overall, e-residents' relationship with Estonia is much stronger than the creators of the program had dared hope. "We see many e-residents who are real fans of Estonia and Estonian culture," Ristoja said.

Upcoming Events

Adaptation to Estonian Culture (June 7, online)

You moved to Estonia and you have various questions regarding adapting to this country?

The International House of Estonia is glad to present a lively discussion webinar on the ups and downs as well as do's and dont's of settling in.

35th West Coast Estonian Days (July 25-27, Suquamish, Washington)

Taking place near Seattle on July 25-27, the 35th West Coast Estonian Days (Lääneranniku Eesti Päevad, or LEP) is a three-day festival of singing, dancing, reconnecting and making new friends.

Since 1953, LEP has been bringing together Estonians from the West Coast of North America and abroad, their friends and their supporters to strengthen and promote Estonian culture.

Traditionally, LEP has taken place every other year on a rotating basis between Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and Vancouver.

Youth culture and language camp for Estonians abroad (July 31-August 5, Rannapungerja)

Suvesellide Laagrid is inviting young Estonians living abroad, those who have returned to Estonia as well as foreigners living in Estonia aged 18-25 to Rannapungerja Youth Camp.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

