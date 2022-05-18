Global Estonian Report: May 18-25

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world between May 18-25.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Watch again: Virtual forum for Global Estonians

The virtual forum for Global Estonians held on May 5, which was broadcast live, can now be watched online, including its exciting discussions and wonderful music by Mari Kalkun.

Watch it again — with English interpretation — and share it with your friends to help boost the global Estonian network!

Come study Estonian online at the Global School

Students living outside Estonia now have the opportunity to enroll in Estonian-language e-courses at the Global School (Üleilmakool). They also have the opportunity to prepare for the Estonian language level exam and take a B2-level language test.

Register now for the 2022/2023 academic year!

Listen to the new EstoCast podcast

Each episode of EstoCast delves into another dimension of Estonian culture as "we discover what it is to be Estonian and what Estonian people have to offer the broader world."

The EstoCast podcast is a joint collaboration of three organizations working under the same roof in Toronto: VEMU Estonian Museum Canada, Estonian Music Week, and the Canadian-Estonian paper Eesti Elu/Estonian Life.

Join the Estonian Mentorship Network

Estonian-American Karl Grabbi discusses the Estonian Mentorship Network established in the U.S. and his vision for a global network in which every young Estonian across the world has the chance to find a suitable mentor.

Estonia Sings for Ukraine: a call for singers to the Song Festival Grounds

On Sunday, May 22, singers in Estonia are being invited to the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds to record a song of support for Ukraine on the grounds' iconic arched stage.

Conducted by Hirvo Surva, the joint choir will perform "Oi u luzi chervona kalyna" ("Ой у лузі червона калина," or "Oh, the Red Viburnum in the Meadow").

Filming of the performance will take place at 5 p.m. on May 22.

The goal is to get ten thousand singers together for the occasion. All singers are welcome; pre-registration is required.

Upcoming Events

e-Estonia Digital Discussion: Cyber Security — Last Call (June 2, online)

International cybersecurity heavyweights will convene for our high-level live discussion on an increasingly important topic — security in cyberspace.

Conference: We Stand with Ukraine (June 3, Stockholm and online)

The conference "We Stand with Ukraine: Historical and Current Perspectives" is being organized by the Estonian World Council (ÜEKN) and the Association of Estonians in Sweden (REL).

The conference will be held live at the Europe House in Stockholm and livestreamed online.

35th West Coast Estonian Days (July 25-27, Suquamish, Washington)

Taking place near Seattle on July 25-27, the 35th West Coast Estonian Days (Lääneranniku Eesti Päevad, or LEP) is a three-day festival of singing, dancing, reconnecting and making new friends.

Since 1953, LEP has been bringing together Estonians from the West Coast of North America and abroad, their friends and their supporters to strengthen and promote Estonian culture.

Traditionally, LEP has taken place every other year on a rotating basis between Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and Vancouver.

Youth culture and language camp for Estonians abroad (July 31-August 5, Rannapungerja)

Suvesellide Laagrid is inviting young Estonians living abroad, those who have returned to Estonia as well as foreigners living in Estonia aged 18-25 to Rannapungerja Youth Camp.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

