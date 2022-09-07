Global Estonian Report: September 7-14

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from September 7-14.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

New mobile app helps improve Estonian language pronunciation

The University of Tartu (TÜ) launched SayEst, the first mobile app for learning Estonian pronunciation. The SayEst app allows learners of Estonian to practice the pronunciation of vowels and consonants at a time and place convenient to them.

The app has been developed at a time when Estonian language learning is becoming increasingly topical for a number of reasons, such as the arrival of war refugees from Ukraine in Estonia as well as the transition to Estonian-language education by 2035.

Download it for free from the Google Play Store!

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

A leading Russian defense industry and arms trade think tank has announced a reward for the capture and delivery of a Milrem Robotics-built THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) deployed in Ukraine. Milrem Robotics is an Estonian robotic vehicle manufacturer.

Milrem has already delivered UGVs to 11 countries, including Germany, France, the Netherlands, Norway, the U.K. and the U.S. for testing. Ukraine is the first country to deploy the THeMIS UGV in combat.

Worldwide youth network ÜENV organizing online Virtual Days

The Estonian Worldwide Youth Network (Ülemaailmne Eesti Noortevõrgustik, ÜENV) announced that its third Virtual Days will be taking place online on November 12 and 19. ÜENV is seeking feedback and suggestions as well as inviting young Estonians to join the Virtual Days 2022 organizing team.

During the network's Virtual Days, participants can meet young Estonians around the world, discuss being Estonian across borders as well as contribute to discussions that are important in the future.

Join the organizing team today!

Upcoming events

Reading Hour: Estonia-wide initiative (September 8, Estonia and worldwide)

Reading Hour, an initiative promoting reading first started in Finland in 2019, is being promoted across Estonia for the first time. From 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, everyone is invited to read — at public Reading Hour events, at home, on the street, at the library, at school, in kindergarten, even sitting in a tree, whether alone or with friends, family or other reading enthusiasts from the area.

September 8 is the United Nations' International Literacy Day (ILD), which inspired the original Reading Hour campaign.

Keelerulett: virtual conversations (September 13, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed. Language Roulette is organized by the Integration Foundation.

Volunteering for internationals in Estonia (September 15, online)

One of the best ways to interact with Estonian society is through volunteering. You get the chance to make new contacts, understand more of Estonian society and perhaps even a chance to practice your Estonian ⁠— all while contributing to good causes!

Organized by the International House of Estonia, this English-language webinar will be hosted on Microsoft Teams.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

