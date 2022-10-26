Global Estonian Report: October 26-November 2

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from October 26-November 2.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Apply now for a grant supporting global Estonian communities abroad!

An application round to support projects related to teaching the Estonian language and culture in foreign Estonian communities is still open until November 1st.

The competition is expecting projects that are aimed at the development of the Estonian language and culture (teaching) in Estonian communites abroad; and organizing children's and language camps at locations worldwide.

The application round is organized by the Estonian Institute and funded by the Estonian Ministry of Education and Research.

Estonia has the world's best tax system

For the ninth year in a row, Estonia has the best tax code in the OECD, according to the Tax Competitiveness Index 2022.

Estonia's transparent and simple tax system attracts investments with no corporate income tax, no capital tax, and no property transfer taxes according to the report.

Estonians' life expectancy reached a record low last year

Life expectancy in Estonia fell by more than 1.5 years during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, life expectancy remained reasonably stable, but in 2021, it lowered by about 21 months. Low vaccination rates among the elderly are a possible cause of the decline, an Estonian researcher explained.

Join the Global Estonian Mentorship Program!

The Estonian Worldwide Youth Network (Ülemaailmne Eesti Noortevõrgustik, ÜENV) is launching a groundbreaking new initiative — the Global Estonian Mentorship Program (GEMP), which will serve to connect youths of Estonian background 15-30 with industry-leading mentors from a diverse array of fields and backgrounds.

Upcoming events

New York Baltic Film Festival (November 2-13, New York and online)

Presented by Scandinavia House: the Nordic Center in America, the Fifth Annual New York Baltic Film Festival (NYBFF) returns November 2-13 this year as a hybrid festival, with both in-person and virtual screenings.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been producing motion pictures since 1910.

Mokalaat: "Chit-chat" (November 7, online)

Mokalaat (an Estonian word used to describe several people chit-chatting) is a series of online language meetings with no teachers or students — instead, everyone is both a learner and a teacher!

Hosted by the Integration Foundation, Mokalaat meetings are aimed at developing skills for public speaking and presentation.

Estonian Worldwide Youth Network: Virtual Days 2022 (November 12 and 19, online)

The Estonian Worldwide Youth Network (Ülemaailmne Eesti Noortevõrgustik, ÜENV) is inviting Estonian youth aged 14-35 to take part in the Estonian youth Virtual Days 2022!

Participants in the Virtual Days will have the chance to get to know other young people with Estonian roots, discuss being Estonian across borders as well as contribute to discussions that will shape our future.

Hosted on Zoom, the ÜENV Virtual Days will take place online on two consecutive Saturdays — November 12 and 19.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

