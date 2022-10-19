Global Estonian Report: October 20-27

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from October 20-27.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Estonia ranked second in the world for internet freedom

Estonia retained its place in the annual "Freedom on the Net 2002" report, ranking as the second-freest internet in the world with a 93 point score. Only Iceland was ranked higher.

Estonia was also ranked second in last year's freedom on the net report. The report is complied each year by the US think tank Freedom House. 70 countries were evaluated in the report.

The top five-ranked countries in the report were: Iceland (95), Estonia (93), Costa Rica (88), Canada (87) and Taiwan (79).

Wish to become an Estonian citizen? Apply for free language courses!

The Integration Foundation is offering free language courses for people who have been living in Estonia on a legal basis for at least five years and wish to apply for Estonian citizenship.

The language learning contract provides an opportunity to learn Estonian free of charge and to receive a benefit for the unpaid study leave taken for it.

Join the Global Estonian Mentorship programme!

The Global Estonian Youth Network (ÜENV) is launching a new groundbreaking initiative, the Global Estonian Mentorship Programme (GEMP), that will serve to connect youths of Estonian Background ages 15 to 30 with industry-leading mentors from a diverse array of fields and backgrounds.

Upcoming Events

Global Estonian Youth Network virtual birthday (October 22, online)

The Global Estonian Youth Network (ÜENV) will introduce ÜENV's activities, introduce the concepts of the Mentorship Programme and the Virtual Days, and invites Estonian youth from around the world to get to know each other on Zoom!

Mokalaat: "Chit-chat" (October 24, online)

Mokalaat (an Estonian word used to describe several people chit-chatting) is a series of online language meetings with no teachers or students — instead, everyone is both a learner and a teacher!

Mokalaat meetings are aimed at developing skills for public speaking and presentation. Hosted by the Integration Foundation.

Keelerulett: virtual conversations (October 25, online)

"Keelerulett" (Language Roulette) invites you to practice Estonian. We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations.

We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. The topics will be clarified at the meeting. A positive and free atmosphere is guaranteed. Hosted by the Integration Foundation.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

