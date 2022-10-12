Global Estonian Report: October 12-19

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from October 12-19.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Join the Global Estonian Mentorship programme!

The Global Estonian Youth Network (ÜENV) is launching a new groundbreaking initiative, the Global Estonian Mentorship Programme ("GEMP"), that will serve to connect youths of Estonian Background ages 15 to 30 with industry-leading mentors from a diverse array of fields and backgrounds.

GEMP will help to equip you with the knowledge, tools, and resources necessary for you to find success in both your professional and personal life. GEMP seeks to provide you with a robust support network, inspire you to think critically, and ultimately help you become highly effective at bringing positive change into not only your own life but also your local communities and the world as a whole.

Application round for educational projects teaching Estonian language and culture abroad is open!

The Estonian Institute announced an application round to support projects related to teaching the Estonian language and culture in foreign Estonian communities.

The deadline for applications is November 11.

LÄÄST BLÄÄST: final party at the Toronto Estonian House

On October 1 the Toronto Estonian House was bursting with the energy of over 700 people at the LÄÄST BLÄÄST event to commemorate and celebrate all that the Estonian House has provided over the past 62 years.

Canada, and in particular Toronto, is home to one of the largest Estonian communities in the world (24 530). The Toronto Estonian House will soon be replaced (2023) by the KESKUS International Estonian Centre, currently being built in downtown Toronto.

Upcoming Events

Playground (Mängula): Virtual language game events (October 19, online )

Mängula (Playground) is an online Estonian language game event for all the foreigners who want to learn Estonian in a playful manner. We gather once a month on Zoom to play games that are designed for Estonian language learners. In Mängula, the participants can practice Estonian in a fun way and meet the other Estonian language students around to world.

Global Estonian Youth Network virtual birthday (October 22, online)

The Global Estonian Youth Network (ÜENV) will introduce ÜENV's activities, introduce the concepts of the Mentorship Program and the Virtual Days, and invites Estonian youth from around the world to get to know each other on Zoom!

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

