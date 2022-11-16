Global Estonian Report: November 16-23

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from November 16-23.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Global Estonian virtual forum to be held December 3

This time, ahead of the Riigikogu elections to be held in March 2023, the Global Estonian virtual forum will look at the extent to which the voices of Estonians abroad count and how much people can influence life in Estonian society from abroad.

Editors and journalists from the diaspora Estonian media will be in the studio to discuss the current and future roles of the diaspora media.

The forum will include live interviews from Estonian communities abroad, music by Puuluup as well as surprise guests!

Moderated by Anett Numa, December's virtual forum, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, can be watched from anywhere worldwide in Estonian, English or Russian

Second Estonian Worldwide Youth Network Virtual Day being held this Saturday

The Estonian Worldwide Youth Network (Ülemaailmne Eesti Noortevõrgustik, ÜENV) is inviting Estonian youth aged 14-35 to take part in the Estonian youth Virtual Days 2022!

Participants in the Virtual Days will have the chance to get to know other young people with Estonian roots, discuss being Estonian across borders as well as contribute to discussions that will shape our future.

Discussion rooms are in Estonian and English.

Hosted on Zoom, the ÜENV Virtual Days is taking place online on two consecutive Saturdays; the first took place on November 12.

Nearly 12,000 Australians have Estonian ancestry

According to the 2021 Australian census, a total of 11,598 Australians identified as having Estonian ancestry — this is a 21 percent increase compared with the previous census in 2016.

Australia is home to the fifth largest diaspora Estonian community in the world, following Finland, the U.S., Sweden and Canada.

Estonia's IT industry starting to feel effects of economic crisis

Estonia's IT industry is starting to feel the effects of the economic crisis and layoffs have already been announced.

Pipedrive is laying off 143 employees, it was reported Tuesday. Pipedrive is one of Estonia's "unicorns," defined as a startup company with a valuation of more than $1 billion (in U.S. dollars).

Upcoming events

Estonian Worldwide Youth Network: Virtual Days 2022 (November 19, online)

The Estonian Worldwide Youth Network (Ülemaailmne Eesti Noortevõrgustik, ÜENV) is inviting Estonian youth aged 14-35 to take part in the Estonian youth Virtual Days 2022!

Participants in the Virtual Days will have the chance to get to know other young people with Estonian roots, discuss being Estonian across borders as well as contribute to discussions that will shape our future.

Hosted on Zoom, the ÜENV Virtual Days is taking place online on two consecutive Saturdays; the first took place on November 12.

Mardilaat: Finland's largest Estonian culture festival (November 19-20, Helsinki)

This Saturday and Sunday, Helsinki's Kaapelitehdas, or Cable Factory, will once again become an oasis of Estonian culture, handicrafts and food as the largest event representing Estonia brings a piece of Estonia to the Finnish capital.

Keelerulett: virtual conversations (November 22, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!