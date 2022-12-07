Global Estonian Report: December 7-14

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from December 7-14.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Watch again: Virtual forum for Estonians worldwide

The fourth virtual forum for Estonians worldwide was held on December 3 and can be watched online again in full in Estonian, English or Russian.

Estonian minister calls on diaspora to support Ukraine where they live

In his opening remarks at Saturday's virtual forum for Estonians worldwide, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) called on Estonians abroad to support Ukraine in their countries of residence, just as they did pressuring them to support Estonia's ambitions of freedom during its decades-long occupation in the latter half of the 20th century.

Diaspora Estonian media representatives meet in Tallinn, discuss future

From December 1-3, representatives of diaspora Estonian publications met in Tallinn to discuss the current state and future of the media in Estonian communities abroad. Participants included representatives of Estonian communities in Canada, Australia, the United States, Turkey, Italy, Germany, Sweden and St. Petersburg, Russia.

Since 2020, the National Foundation of Civil Society (SA Kodanikuühiskonna Sihtkapital, KÜSK) has carried out a support program for diaspora Estonian media publications, which will also take place in the coming year in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Annela Anger-Kraavi, Mart Kuldkepp named next TÜ expat Estonian professors

The expatriate Estonian visiting professorship at the University of Tartu will be held next year by Annela Anger-Kraavi of the University of Cambridge and Mart Kuldkepp of University College London (UCL), Estonia's flagship university announced Thursday.

Established at the University of Tartu Foundation in November 2018, the scholarship for visiting professors from the Estonian diaspora is aimed at inviting researchers and lecturers of Estonian descent working abroad to work for a semester or year at the University of Tartu. The scholarship is supported by the University of Toronto's Chair of Estonian Studies Foundation, the University of Tartu Foundation in Toronto and the Estonian Students Fund in the USA.

Upcoming events

Eestlaste jõulupidu/Fiesta de navidad de Estonia (December 10, Malaga, Spain)

If you happen to be in Spain this weekend, join the Spanish Estonian Society for their Estonian christmas party in Malaga!

Mokalaat: "Chit-chat" (December 19, online)

Mokalaat (an Estonian word used to describe several people chit-chatting) is a series of online language meetings with no teachers or students — instead, everyone is both a learner and a teacher!

Hosted by the Integration Foundation, Mokalaat meetings are aimed at developing skills for public speaking and presentation.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

