Applications for support grants for Estonian cultural events abroad open

The 35th West Coast Estonian Days in Seattle, WA. (Summer 2022)
The 35th West Coast Estonian Days in Seattle, WA. (Summer 2022) Source: Vaba Eesti Sõna
The Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus) has announced a call for proposals aimed at supporting Estonian cultural society projects and events which help to preserve the Estonian language and culture round the world, and maintain connections with Estonians living abroad.

Applications are open now, until February 6, 2023, inclusive.

Kaire Cocker, Head of the Compatriots Service at the Integration Foundation said: "The aim of the grant is to support the activities of the Estonian cultural societies abroad, mediation of Estonian cultural events, and the cohesion of the Estonian communities worldwide with Estonia."

"Grants may, for example, be applied for, for organizing cultural events in Estonian communities abroad, for the cultural exchange of Estonian cultural collectives and creative individuals with the Estonian communities abroad, or for organizing Estonian cultural heritage and heritage culture-related days," Cocker went on.

"Any project applications which are focused on involving young people would also be very welcome," she added.

The total budget for proposals to the foundation comes to €44,000, with a maximum of €4,000 to be granted per application; only one proposal is permissible per applicant.

Legal persons under the law who are registered in the Republic of Estonia and self-employed persons entered in the commercial register are eligible to apply, as are legal persons governed by private law who are registered in a foreign country, based on the rules applicable in their country of establishment.

Further information is available from the Integration Foundation website here (link in Estonian).

Proposal rounds last year (link in Estonian) led to 19 grants being issued in respect of cultural events relating to Estonia and implemented in 14 countries: Latvia, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Norway, Italy, the U.K., Moldova, Russia, Canada, and the U.S.

Concrete examples include the 35th West Coast Estonian Days (U.S. - pictured) teaching Estonian folk dance (Netherlands) celebrating the anniversary of the restoration of Estonian independence (Finland). Estonian choirs abroad were also supported in this way.

The proposal funds derive from the Ministry of Culture, under whose remit the Integration Foundation lies.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

