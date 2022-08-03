Integration Foundation opens free Estonian language class registration

Registration for free Estonian language courses has opened on the Integration Foundation's self-service portal. Classes start on August 29, across the country and online.

A total of 535 places are open for enrolment in 49 different courses between levels A1–C1. The courses are free and meant for adults from the age of 18.

Face-to-face language courses take place in nine cities: Tartu, Pärnu, Valga, Tapa, Sillamäe, Jõhvi, Kohtla-Järve, Tallinn, and Narva.

In addition, there will be ten online courses that allow participation from all over Estonia.

Courses are now open for registration via the self-service portal of the website of the Integration Foundation. Registration is open until all places are filled or until the start of the course.

To enter the self-service portal, users must identify themselves with an Estonian ID-card, Mobile-ID, or Smart-ID.

Foundation counselors can help people who do not have access to the self-service portal choose language-learning opportunities and register for them – call 800 9999 free of charge or send an email to [email protected]

At the end of September, the Integration Foundation will also open registration courses in Lüganuse, including in Kiviõli, and in Lääne-Harju municipality in Paldiski.

Special courses are help for those wishing to apply for Estonian citizenship and Settle in Estonia also offer courses starting from A1 level.

