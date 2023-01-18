Global Estonian Report: January 18-25

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from Wednesday, January 18 to Tuesday, January 25.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

President Karis launches brainstorming and essay-writing competition on the topic 'Why does the world need Estonia?'

This month and next, President Alar Karis is organizing a brainstorming and essay-writing competition among school students aged seven to 19 on the topic 'Why does the world need Estonia?'.

The head of state is once again calling on young people in Estonia to think about their country and share their thoughts. Whereas last year's topic focused on the future of Estonia, the problems the country faces and the ideals it should be striving for, this year President Karis is calling on participants to pinpoint Estonia's place in a globalized world.

Estonian-Australians celebrate 60 years of Sõrve Estonian Children's Summer Camp

Sõrve Estonian Children's Summer Camp in Austraila celebrated it's 60th year in January 2023. The first family camp was held in 1953 to maintain the cultural ties of the then relatively small population of Estonians in Australia, following the displacement of the Second World War.

Sulev Kalamäe, President of the Sydney Estonian Parents' and Friends' Association and Honorary Consul of the Republic of Estonia in New South Wales, said: "The role that Sõrve plays in bringing together succeeding generations of young people of Estonian heritage in Australia cannot be underestimated."

Australia now hosts the fifth largest Estonian community in the world. According to the 2021 Australian census, 11,598 Australians identified as having Estonian ancestry – this is a 21 percent increase compared with the previous census held in 2016.

2023 support program for the publications of Estonian communities abroad is open until January 30

The grant program is aimed at organizations whose main activity is related to the creation of Estonian diaspora publications, thus supporting the preservation and promotion of the Estonian language and culture abroad.

The maximum grant amount for project activities per organization is €7,000. The application deadline is January 30. Apply now!

Estonia's birth rate lowest in century in 2022

Estonia's birthrate has dropped to a 100-year low due to consecutive crises, young people choosing to not have children and a changing population structure, new research shows.

Upcoming events

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (January 24, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online. We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. A positive and free atmosphere is guaranteed. Organized by the Integration Foundation. .

Info hour: Support for Estonian cultural societies abroad (January 25, online)

Integration Foundation announced a call for proposals for supporting foreign Estonian cultural society projects and events which help preserve the Estonian language and culture in the world and help the Estonians living abroad retain their connections with Estonia.

Applications can be submitted until February 6. The information day about the call for proposals will take place in the Teams environment on January 25. .

