Global Estonian Report: February 1-8

Estonia's Riigikogu elections are on March 5, and Estonians abroad are encouraged to vote!
Estonia's Riigikogu elections are on March 5, and Estonians abroad are encouraged to vote! Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from February 1-8.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.x

Watch again: Riigikogu candidates' pre-election debate for global Estonians

The 2023 Riigikogu elections in Estonia are on March 5. Remember, Estonian citizens abroad can vote as well. Every vote counts!

Organized by several diaspora organizations abroad, a dedicated, hybrid format pre-election debate for the Estonian diaspora community was held at Tartu College in Toronto on Sunday, January 29.

NB! The event and debate took place in Estonian.

ERR News is livestreaming an English-language pre-election debate on Wednesday, beginning at 3 p.m. Estonian time.

Click here for more English-language election coverage by ERR News.

Find your own Estonia! Online meeting of global Estonians coming this month

Starting this year, the Integration Foundation is organizing a series of meetings of global Estonians online.

You can communicate with Estonians from all over the world, exchange experiences, listen to others and share your story. Estonians abroad, returnees and anyone interested in global Estonians are all welcome to join!

The first meeting will be held next Tuesday, February 14. Register now!

Estonia ranked third freest country in the world

According to the 2022 Human Freedom Index (HFI), Estonia is one of the freest countries in the world, ranking third among 165 countries included in the index.

Estonia ranked behind Switzerland and New Zealand in the latest index.

Alar Karis: Through Estonian literature comes Estonian spirit and thought

For the first time this year, Estonian Literature Day was celebrated on January 30 as a day of national importance and flag day.

In a speech marking the occasion, President Alar Karis said that we must care for our culture and its creators, as having one's own language and culture is never a given for small nations.

Estonian filmmaker Anna Hints wins Sundance directing award

Late last week, Estonian director Anna Hints won the Directing Award in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at Sundance Film Festival with the documentary "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood."

Shot in a smoke sauna in Southern Estonia, the Estonian-French-Irish production focuses on a group of women who "share their innermost thoughts and secrets."

Southeastern Estonia's smoke sauna tradition was included on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2014.

Upcoming events

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (February 7, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation.

Find your own Estonia: online meeting of global Estonians (February 14, online)

Starting this year, the Integration Foundation is organizing a series of meetings of global Estonians online. You can communicate with Estonians from all over the world, exchange experiences, listen to others and share your story.

Seminar: How to find a job in Estonia (February 14, Tallinn)

Are you interested in entering the Estonian job market? The International House of Estonia is organizing a seminar that will cover all the topics involved in finding a job in Estonia.

NB! The seminar will be held in English and is free of charge.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

useful information

