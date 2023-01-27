Estonian filmmaker Anna Hints wins Sundance Film Festival directing award

news
Anna Hints at the Sundance Film Festival.
Anna Hints at the Sundance Film Festival. Source: Rain Rannu
news

Estonian director Anna Hints won the Sundance Film Festival's Directing Award for her documentary film "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" on Friday.

Hint's film won in the World Cinema Documentary Competition. She also wrote the script.

In an interview after the announcement, asked what this award means to her, Hints said people should follow their instincts and their hearts.

"There are so many challenges in the world, but when you follow your heart, you stick to your intuition, then it will reach other [people's] hearts. I feel that I have gained a film family," she said.

The film is an Estonian, Irish and French production and had its world premiere at the world-renowned U.S. festival earlier this month.

Hints wrote on social media that it is the first film by an Estonian director chosen to premier at the event.

The documentary was shot in a smoke sauna in South Estonia and focuses on a group of women who "share their innermost thoughts and secrets".

"Enveloped by a warm, dense heat, they bare all to expel fears and shame trapped in their bodies and regain their strength," Sundance Film Festival wrote.

Estona's smoke sauna tradition is included on UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

"The smoke sauna tradition is an important part of everyday life in the Võro community of Estonia. It comprises a rich set of traditions including the actual bathing customs, the skills of making bath whisks, building and repairing saunas, and smoking meat in the sauna," UNESCO says.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Maiken Tiits, Helen Wright

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

Latest news

23:03

Holocaust Remembrance Day marked in Tallinn

21:22

Estonian filmmaker Anna Hints wins Sundance Film Festival directing award

20:33

Reinsalu, Jourova: Russia threatens everything we fought for

19:44

Estonia's startups finding it harder to raise funds

19:22

Tallink proposes seven-year wage agreement to union

17:56

EDF: Russia can launch missile strikes against Ukraine for over six months

17:44

Pharmacy reform, 3 years later — success or not?

17:01

Tallinn launches platform to help tech companies in testing their products

16:39

Ministry of Defense wants to sell off Central Tallinn building

16:04

University councils: Underfunding threatens Estonian democracy, security

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.01

Estonia weighing giving Ukraine cluster munitions

08:12

Council of Europe report strongly criticizes Estonian e-residency program

25.01

Levada poll: Russians consider Baltic countries a threat

26.01

Sun worth chasing in Estonia

26.01

European Commission opens 5 infringement procedures against Estonia

07:43

Party ratings: Reform top poll both with candidates listed and without

10:13

Helme and Kallas argue over national security on 'Esimene stuudio'

17:56

EDF: Russia can launch missile strikes against Ukraine for over six months

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: