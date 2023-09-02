Estonia's 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' nominated for LUX Audience Film Award

Anna Hints' documentary "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" has been named as one of five nominees for the 2024 LUX European Audience Film Award. The movie's nomination was announced on Friday at the Venice International Film Festival.

The LUX Audience Award is presented every year by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy, in partnership with the European Commission and Europa Cinemas. The award celebrates European cinema and its aim is to raise awareness of Europe's social, political and cultural issues. Movies nominated for the award are subtitled in all 24 of the EU's official languages.

"Smoke Sauns Sisterhood" is already set to be released in 16 EU countries this October and November, however the nomination will further boost the visibility of the movie in the EU. Free screenings of the five movies nominated will be held in all 27 EU Member States.

EU citizens who attend screenings will be able to rate the movies. The eventual winner will be decided by a combination of the public vote and votes from Members of the European Parliament (MEPs).The winning movie will be announced in March 2024 in a ceremony organized in the European Parliament.

Director Anna Hints was overwhelmed by the nomination. "Finding my name next to that of Aki Kaurismäki, a living legend of the film world, is a dream come true. Kaurismäki's films have touched me deeply, and to be nominated alongside him is a compliment to the part of me that constantly doubts myself and thinks of myself inferior to others. It has been a therapeutic experience for me. I hope that the healing 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' has brought to so many people across the world will reach an even wider audience via the big screen thanks to its nomination for the LUX Award. I'm really happy about that!"

Producer Marianne Ostrat pointed out that in recent years, movies shortlisted for the LUX European Audience Award have also gone on to receive Oscar nominations.

"In 2022 for example, of the five nominees, Ruben Östlund's 'Triangle of Sadness' and Lukas Dhont's 'Close' were both nominated for Oscars. In 2020, when there were still only three nominees, all three movies picked up Oscar nominations, including Romanian director Alexander Nanau's documentary 'Collective.' The LUX Audience Award nomination is an important marker of quality and recognition, and gives us more hope in the race for the Oscars. However, its greatest value is that it [means the movie] will reach even more people in Europe."

The other movies shortlisted for the 2024 LUX European Audience Award in addition to "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood," are "20,000 Species of Bees" by Spanish director Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren, "Fallen Leaves" by Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki, "On the Adamant" by French director Nicolas Philiber and "The Teachers' Lounge," directed by Ilker Çata and produced in Germany.

"Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" has also been submitted for the nomination short list in two separate categories in next year's Oscars.

