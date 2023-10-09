Estonian movie Smoke Sauna Sisterhood hits UK and Irish cinemas this fall

Estonian director Anna Hints' award-winning documentary movie "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" is set to open at cinemas in the U.K. and Ireland from October 13. The movie will be shown in 34 different U.K cities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. It will also be screened in Dublin, Ireland.

Jen Davies, head of Conic, the movie's U.K. and Ireland distributor, said "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" has been warmly received by cinemas in the U.K. and Ireland.

"Seeing 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' shook me up and changed me in a good way, I love the film. Our biggest goal is to bring films to cinemas that resonate with audiences and speak about sensitive issues in a different way. With the great reception we've had so far from festival audiences in the U.K., cinemas will be delighted to screen this film."

The film will be screened at 30 cinemas during the opening week. It will then be shown in more than 70 cinemas across the U.K. in October and November.

Producer Marianne Ostrat said that this is a really strong start for the documentary's international release.

"The U.K. is the first foreign country where 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' will be seen in cinemas, with screenings at 16 cinemas in London." However, the film will also be seen by audiences outside the English capital, with screenings scheduled in 34 cities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as Dublin in Ireland, Ostrat added.

"A significant number of members of the American Film Academy also reside in the U.K., so its theatrical distribution there will have a positive impact on our Oscars campaign too," Ostrat said.

"Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" is Estonia's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards (Oscars) and is also in the running for Best Documentary. Distribution rights have been sold to more than 32 territories, from the U.S. to New Zealand, Canada to South Korea.

More information about where and when "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" can be seen in U.K. and Irish cinemas is available here.

