Estonian movie Smoke Sauna Sisterhood hits UK and Irish cinemas this fall

News
Still from 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood'
Still from 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' Source: Screenshot.
News

Estonian director Anna Hints' award-winning documentary movie "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" is set to open at cinemas in the U.K. and Ireland from October 13. The movie will be shown in 34 different U.K cities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. It will also be screened in Dublin, Ireland.

Jen Davies, head of Conic, the movie's U.K. and Ireland distributor, said "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" has been warmly received by cinemas in the U.K. and Ireland.

"Seeing 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' shook me up and changed me in a good way, I love the film. Our biggest goal is to bring films to cinemas that resonate with audiences and speak about sensitive issues in a different way. With the great reception we've had so far from festival audiences in the U.K., cinemas will be delighted to screen this film."

The film will be screened at 30 cinemas during the opening week. It will then be shown in more than 70 cinemas across the U.K. in October and November.

Producer Marianne Ostrat said that this is a really strong start for the documentary's international release.

"The U.K. is the first foreign country where 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' will be seen in cinemas, with screenings at 16 cinemas in London." However, the film will also be seen by audiences outside the English capital, with screenings scheduled in 34 cities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as Dublin in Ireland, Ostrat added.

"A significant number of members of the American Film Academy also reside in the U.K., so its theatrical distribution there will have a positive impact on our Oscars campaign too," Ostrat said.

"Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" is Estonia's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards (Oscars) and is also in the running for Best Documentary. Distribution rights have been sold to more than 32 territories, from the U.S. to New Zealand, Canada to South Korea.

More information about where and when "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" can be seen in U.K. and Irish cinemas is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:27

Watchdog to determine whether Elektrilevi on top of fixing outages

17:00

Estonian movie Smoke Sauna Sisterhood hits UK and Irish cinemas this fall

16:20

Elron plans to build more rain shelters on train platforms

15:48

Estonia's car tax to hit larger vehicles harder than initially planned

15:33

Veronika Uibo: Why I'm no longer a teacher

15:00

Developers still await permits to start work on Tallinn's Hipodroomi site

14:53

Gas companies: Balticconnector closure will not raise Estonian prices

14:20

Estonia's ESTCube-2 satellite launched into orbit on Monday

14:04

Elering hopes to find location of Balticconnector gas leak within days

13:38

Consulate closures: Letter from US West Coast

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09:26

Storms buffet Estonia, Rescue Board requests public stay home Updated

08.10

Balticconnector pipeline between Estonia and Finland closed due to gas leak Updated

08.10

Gallery: Storm damage on Sunday

07.10

Eurora Solutions takes in around €40 million in investments, goes bankrupt

08.10

Tallinn wants to invite businesses to Old Town to revitalize district

09:48

Viimsi futsal club fires Serbian coach after he congratulates Putin

14:04

Elering hopes to find location of Balticconnector gas leak within days

09:21

Some households to have power restored by Friday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: