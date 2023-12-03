'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' makes New York Times best movies 2023 list

Estonian movie "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" has made the New York Times' list of best films of 2023 .

The movie ranked seventh overall on the NYT list.

The Anna Hints-directed documentary was, critic Alissa Wilkinson's found, one of the strongest films among several which showcased women's journeys through what she referred to as a patriarchy, listing the year's big hit, "Barbie," as another example of this.

"Visually striking and unusually candid, it captures an authenticity that few fiction films can fully convey," the reviewer said.

Other movies to have made the list included Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Mooni" and the other blockbuster of the year, "Oppenheimer."

"Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" (Estonian: "Savvusanna sõsarate") was nominated for best European documentary at this year's European Film Awards, whose winner is to be announced next Saturday.

The movie's team began their Oscar campaign in the US in October. "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" is Estonia's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards (Oscars) and is also in the hunt in the Best Documentary category.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!