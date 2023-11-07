Estonian movie 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' nominated for European Film Award

News
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood.
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood. Source: Screenshot from the movie
News

Anna Hints' movie "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" has been nominated for best European documentary at this year's European Film Awards. The winner will be announced on December 9.

In the Best European Documentary category, "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" is up against Lea Glob's "Apolonia, Apolonia," Kaouther Ben Hania's "Four Daughters," Hanna Badziaka and Alexander Mihalkovich's "Motherland," which will be screened at this year's Black Nights Film Festival,  and "On the Adamant," which won the Golden Bear at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival. The latter is set for release in Estonian cinemas in November.

"Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" producer Marianne Ostrat was delighted to see the movie become the first Estonian documentary to receive a European Film Awards nomination.

 "It's great to see that 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' has become one of the most appreciated films of the year. The film is currently being released in cinemas in most European countries, and such an important nomination will hopefully help bring audiences to the cinema. In addition to awards, the biggest goal for every film is to reach as many people as possible."

The nominations are based on the votes of 4,600 members of the European Film Academy who have been watching the movies included in the annual Academy Selection. Now the Academy members are tasked with voting for the winning entries.

The European Film Academy is an initiative of a group of European filmmakers who came together in Berlin on the occasion of the first presentation of the European Film Awards in November 1988. Every year, the European Film Academy honors films and filmmakers with the European Film Award.

So far, "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' has already won nine awards, the most recent of which was the FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics) Award at the Vienna International Film Festival.

The movie is Estonia's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards (Oscars) and is also in the running for Best Documentary.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:45

Eesti 200 members still mulling chairman bids

19:31

13th c. bowls used to baptize Estonians, buried as a collection – unearthed

18:55

Sangaste Castle fails to attract any bidders in €2.6 million auction

18:49

Michal: Nordica's fate clear by end of 2023, expectations should be low

18:21

Harri Tiido: Russian spying and influence activity in Europe

18:00

Helme: Hussar was never a real party chair, but a figurehead

17:46

Friday's planned strike illegal, Estonian ministry claims in letter to schools

17:30

Estonia puts new hate speech law to the test after Sunday demonstration

17:02

City of Tallinn proposes 10-year leases to some of capital's football clubs

16:30

Estonian movie 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' nominated for European Film Award

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.11

Estonia permits Taiwan to open representative office in Tallinn

06.11

Eesti 200 chairman announces resignation

06.11

Russian communications cable also damaged in Gulf of Finland last month

06.11

Eesti Laul 2024 semi-finalists revealed

06.11

Couple relocate from London to Keila to run thriving micro-bakery

06.11

Daily: Tallinn rally in support of Palestine passes off peaceably Updated

11:59

Latvia more cautious about hopeful new Tartu, Vilnius rail links

06.11

Gallery: Tallinn passenger port's new Terminal A design unveiled

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: