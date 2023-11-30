Estonian movies open and close this weekend's London Baltic Film Festival

This weekend, the now annual London Baltic Film Festival (LBFF) is set to take place. The festival showcases some of the latest movies from Baltics, with Estonia represented this year by "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" and "Kalev."

This year's London Baltic Film Festival (LBFF) at the Ealing Project, is set to open with a screening of Anna Hints' multi-award winning documentary "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" on Friday December 1.

The final film to be shown at the festival over the course of the weekend, will be Ove Musting's historical basketball drama "Kalev," on Sunday December 3.

"This year, Estonia is honored to have the opening and closing films of the festival, and we are especially pleased that, despite her busy schedule, director Anna Hints will here to open the festival," said Marika Goldman, Estonia's Cultural Attaché to the United Kingdom.

"The interest in Estonian films has grown in recent years, and the events we organize in the world's major cities play a big part in this," said Eda Koppel, marketing manager of the Estonian Film Institute.

"In addition to London, where the Baltic Film Festival is being held for the third time, a similar event took place in New York for the sixth time and Baltic Film Days are also planned for Paris. The Baltic Film Festivals are a great opportunity to bring domestic Estonian blockbusters to foreign audiences," Koppel added.

At the time of writing, all tickets for the screening of "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" at the London Baltic Film Festival had been sold, while some tickets for the showing of "Kalev" remain available.

The festival takes place at The Ealing Project cinema in London and is organized by the Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian embassies in the U.K.

