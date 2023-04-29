Horror and Fantasy Film Festival gets underway in Haapsalu

The 18th Horror and Fantasy Film Festival (HÕFF) got underway in Haapsalu on Friday evening. Festival director Helmut Jänes said, he was delighted to see young Estonian film makers creating films in the kinds of genres that HÕFF's audiences enjoy.

The Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival, or HÕFF, is the largest festival of its kind in the Baltics. This year's program includes almost 30 feature-length films as well as several short films. Among the highlights of this year's HÕFF is the chance to see the earlier work of South Korean director Kim Ki-duk.

A selection of short films made by Estonian film makers will also be showcased at the festival, with a prize for the best work.

"A few years ago, young people from the BFM (Baltic Film, Media and Art School – ed.) started making films in the kinds of genres that HÕFF is also interested in. There are science fiction, fantasy, and adventure films, said Jänes.

The festival director added, that the involvement of Estonian film makers in the short films section of the festival gives him hope that they will also be able to come up with feature films in similar genres in the near future.

On Saturday evening, a charity auction will be held, with rare items related to some of the films up for grabs. The proceeds raised will be donated to support Ukraine.

The Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival continues with a full program this Saturday and Sunday(April 29 and 30). More information about the schedule is available here.

--

