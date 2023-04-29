Horror and Fantasy Film Festival gets underway in Haapsalu

News
The 2023 Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival.
The 2023 Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival. Source: Juhan Hepner / ERR
News

The 18th Horror and Fantasy Film Festival (HÕFF) got underway in Haapsalu on Friday evening. Festival director Helmut Jänes said, he was delighted to see young Estonian film makers creating films in the kinds of genres that HÕFF's audiences enjoy.

The Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival, or HÕFF, is the largest festival of its kind in the Baltics. This year's program includes almost 30 feature-length films as well as several short films. Among the highlights of this year's HÕFF is the chance to see the earlier work of South Korean director Kim Ki-duk.

A selection of short films made by Estonian film makers will also be showcased at the festival, with a prize for the best work.  

"A few years ago, young people from the BFM (Baltic Film, Media and Art School – ed.) started making films in the kinds of genres that HÕFF is also interested in. There are science fiction, fantasy, and adventure films, said Jänes.

The festival director added, that the involvement of Estonian film makers in the short films section of the festival gives him hope that they will also be able to come up with feature films in similar genres in the near future.

 On Saturday evening, a charity auction will be held, with rare items related to some of the films up for grabs. The proceeds raised will be donated to support Ukraine.

The Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival continues with a full program this Saturday and Sunday(April 29 and 30). More information about the schedule is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:12

Estonia's Eurovision contestant Alika to perform at Scorpions show in June

12:12

Estonian MFA undersecretary attends Transform Africa Summit in Zimbabwe

11:15

Horror and Fantasy Film Festival gets underway in Haapsalu

10:21

University rector: There is no good model for car tax in Europe

10:13

Estonia's private insurance companies looking for tax incentives

28.04

Nordic, Baltic ministers visit Odesa

28.04

Trade unions, employers may reach minimum wage agreement next month

28.04

Manufactured goods worst hit by price rises

28.04

More Ukrainian refugees leaving Estonia than arriving

28.04

Estonian libretto for Rudolf Tobias' oratorio discovered in old suitcase

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

28.04

Transport Administration puts forward first concrete car tax plan

28.04

EDF Colonel: Russia plans to form new units close to Estonian border

28.04

More Ukrainian refugees leaving Estonia than arriving

28.04

Nõgene: Fewer Finns staying in Tallinn than before

26.04

Leaked documents reveal Russia's plans for the Baltics

28.04

Judge Villem Lapimaa highest paid public servant

27.04

Estonian Defense Forces company deployed to Iraq for overseas operation

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: