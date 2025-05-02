X!

Gallery: 20th Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival gets underway

The opening of the 20th annual Haapsalu Fantasy and Horror Film Festival.
Source: Aron Urb
This Thursday, the 20th Horror and Fantasy Film Festival began in the Estonian town of Haapsalu. Ahead of the opening ceremony, a costume parade took place, followed by an auction of movie memorabilia, which raised €1,650 to support Ukraine.

A blood-red carpet was unrolled at Haapsalau Cultural Center to welcome the guests at the 20th Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival (HÕFF). The opening ceremony was preceded by a costumed procession, with the prize for this year's best outfit going to Nahata Mees.

Mart Sander was announced as HÕFF's biggest fan, having attended all 20 festivals so far. Sander was presented with a special award –  a Haapsalu scarf featuring a horror symbol. An auction of movie memorabilia also took place, raising €1,650 to support Ukraine.

There were also speeches from founder Tiina Lokk; Marek Reinaas, who came up with the idea for the festival; Mart Saar, the first director to show a movie at the festival; Sten-Kristian Saluveer, who directed the festival from 2007 to 2011, and Gülnar Murumägi, director of Haapsalu Cultural Center.

An award for Worst Horror Film of the Year was given to the movie "Invisible Friend" ("Nähtamatu sõber") by Nüri Kirve following a popular vote.

The Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival is taking place in Haapsalu, from Thursday May 1 to Saturday May 3.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

