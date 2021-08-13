Horror and Fantasy Film Festival to take place in Haapsalu

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A HÕFF wolf. Source: Aron Urb
News

On Friday evening, the 16th Horror and Fantasy Film Festival is taking place in Haapsalu, which took place online last year, having been was postponed twice. The festival is opened by the Canadian director Steven Kostanski's horror-comedy 'Psycho Goreman'.

In total, the festival, which runs until August 15, includes nearly 30 feature films of horror, science fiction and excitement from five continents, as well as several collections of short films. For the first time, Mart Sander's "Hour of Horror Horrors", Toomas Aria's "Justice 2" and Susanna Šmanjov's "Corrupted Soul. Virus" will reach the audience.

The focus of the festival is the Polish science fiction writer Stanisław Lem, whose birth will be one hundred years old this year. The screening of the film "Electronic Adventures" and the TV production "Rops" is dedicated to the 100th birthday of the word "robot". For the first time, the Navigator Pirx Award will be given to the best science fiction film, and for the first time some films will be released into the fresh air - HÕFF's outdoor cinema, which will be opened by the premiere of Rasmus Merivoo's film "Kratt" in Haapsalu.

The program of events includes discussion groups "Can a good science fiction book become a good film?" and "Is Hapsalwood possible?" and Jaak Tomberg and Andrus Laansalu will give a lecture inspired by Stanisław Lem at the Night University.

According to the government, only spectators who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, have suffered from the disease or present a negative test result can visit the festival. A paid quick test can be done on site.

For the second year in a row, HÕFF will also open a virtual cinema hall, where sixteen films planned for the festival will be screened. The films can be watched on the PÖFF online cinema from August 15-22, all over Estonia.

The festival is organized by the Black Nights Film Festival together with Haapsalu Cultural Center.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:44

Prime minister to meet Angela Merkel next week

16:02

State budget deficit of first half year remained under two percent

15:53

Gas explosion in Tartu kills one, seriously injures several others Updated

15:32

Tallinn Airport: Belarus opposition exhibition removed for security reasons Updated

14:26

First mushrooming season serious poisoning cases present

13:45

Horror and Fantasy Film Festival to take place in Haapsalu

13:10

Tänak second in WRC Ypres Rally opening test Updated

13:09

President in Finland: Lithuania migrant crisis concerns whole region

12:37

Fingerprint recognition to be added to new ID cards

11:54

Gallery: Official presidential residence to get €17-million makeover

11:30

Health Board: 282 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

10:46

New service: Food, parcels and newspapers in personal smart mailboxes

09:31

Regulation change limits offshore hazardous substance transfer zones

08:55

Watch Live: Paide opinion festival panel talks on Green Transport, NATO

08:45

Government approves law on COVID-19 vaccination, testing proof requirement Updated

08:26

European parliament president attending independence day 30th anniversary

12.08

Young artist exhibits jewellery with digital theme

12.08

Foreign minister: Illegal migration as political tool must be stopped

12.08

Taking security for granted? NATO and the Baltic states

12.08

Police may implement austerity measures by not hiring for vacant posts

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: