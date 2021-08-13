Horror and Fantasy Film Festival to take place in Haapsalu

On Friday evening, the 16th Horror and Fantasy Film Festival is taking place in Haapsalu, which took place online last year, having been was postponed twice. The festival is opened by the Canadian director Steven Kostanski's horror-comedy 'Psycho Goreman'.

In total, the festival, which runs until August 15, includes nearly 30 feature films of horror, science fiction and excitement from five continents, as well as several collections of short films. For the first time, Mart Sander's "Hour of Horror Horrors", Toomas Aria's "Justice 2" and Susanna Šmanjov's "Corrupted Soul. Virus" will reach the audience.

The focus of the festival is the Polish science fiction writer Stanisław Lem, whose birth will be one hundred years old this year. The screening of the film "Electronic Adventures" and the TV production "Rops" is dedicated to the 100th birthday of the word "robot". For the first time, the Navigator Pirx Award will be given to the best science fiction film, and for the first time some films will be released into the fresh air - HÕFF's outdoor cinema, which will be opened by the premiere of Rasmus Merivoo's film "Kratt" in Haapsalu.

The program of events includes discussion groups "Can a good science fiction book become a good film?" and "Is Hapsalwood possible?" and Jaak Tomberg and Andrus Laansalu will give a lecture inspired by Stanisław Lem at the Night University.

According to the government, only spectators who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, have suffered from the disease or present a negative test result can visit the festival. A paid quick test can be done on site.

For the second year in a row, HÕFF will also open a virtual cinema hall, where sixteen films planned for the festival will be screened. The films can be watched on the PÖFF online cinema from August 15-22, all over Estonia.

The festival is organized by the Black Nights Film Festival together with Haapsalu Cultural Center.

