Trans-man comic giving last Tallinn live shows for the time being

A well-known Estonian-Canadian trans-man comic is giving two live shows in the new year at a hip venue in Tallinn's Kalamaja district.

Called "Circumcised", transgender comedian Kaido "Kid" Strange brings their brand of comedic and fun poetry to the stage at Heldeke.

Realizing that many people are struggling economically and in other ways at the moment, Kaido has opted to make the show a "pay-what-you-want" affair, so there is no set ticket price.

The show focuses on the years 2020-2021. Kaido started their transition in 2020, but is also moving back to Canada next year and so these shows are likely to be the last in Estonia for the time being.

Kaido is also the widower of Pete Shelley, who many readers will know as the front-man of Manchester punk legends the Buzzcocks. Pete was resident in Tallinn in the years leading up to his death, in 2018.

Kaido also provided illustrations for the up-coming second book of poetry from Triin Paja, entitled "Ürglind".

Two shows take place at Heldeke, Tööstuse 13 in Tallinn, on consecutive Sundays, January 9 and January 16 2022. As noted it is a pay-what-you-want show.

