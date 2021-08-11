Australian magician Peter Paxx to join Tallinn Fringe Festival lineup

Peter Paxx Source: Captures by Marisefoto/Tallinn Fringe Festival
The third Tallinn Fringe Festival starts August 18 and will feature stand-up, music, burlesque, theater and other acts, including noted Australian stage magician Peter Paxx.

Festival Director Dan Renwick said that this year's program will be flexible.

"We're only going to publish the program online this year, which means we can add more shows at anytime. It also reduces our environmental footprint. Win, win for everyone," Renwick said.

Tallinn fringe lasts exactly one month, ending on September 19 and joins over 250 similar events worldwide, which support emerging and professional artists in a multitude of performance genres, together with open access for performers and audiences alike.

The application process is ongoing, throughout the festival, meaning more shows can be added at any time during its course, organizers say.

Close to 20 shows are confirmed so far at various venues in the capital, with acts including emerging and established performers such as Tanel Ruben, Burlesque Estonia, theatre by Royal Kung Foolery (U.K) Estonian and Latvian magicians also taking part, as well as standup comedy in Estonian and English.

Peter Paxx is a Vietnamese-Australian from Perth, who has toured extensively in Europe and Southeast Asia.

The festival's site in English is here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

