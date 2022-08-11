Tallinn Fringe set to host over 90 comedy, music and theater performances

The fifth Tallinn Fringe festival is set to get underway on August 18. Featuring more than 90 stand-up, music, poetry, theater and even burlesque performances, Tallin Fringe will take place in venues across the capital for a full month, finishing with a live performance from Kaisa Ling Thing on September 18.

"The Fringe Festival is different from usual events because the artists can decide for themselves whether to perform or not. The organizers don't have the power to approve or reject performers," explained organizer Dan Renwick.

"Just like the world's biggest fringe festival in Edinburgh, we are bringing together international and local performers in Estonia," said festival director Dan Renwick.

The Edinburgh Fringe was established in 1947 by eight theater companies, who opted to organize their own festival utilizing some of city's smaller venues, after not being invited to participate at that year's Edinburgh International Festival. It has since become the world's largest arts festival.

According to the website of the International Fringe Association, 'World Fringe', "A Fringe is a grassroots Festival with the freedom to celebrate and exchange," underpinned by an ethos of "If you want to do it, you can."

The Tallinn Fringe began in 2016, and is now a member of both the Nordic Fringe and World Fringe networks. This year's event features stand-up comedy in both English and Estonian, theater performances as well as vaudeville blues and burlesque acts.

A full program of this year's Tallinn Fringe can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!