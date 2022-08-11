Tallinn Fringe set to host over 90 comedy, music and theater performances

News
Tallinn Fringe Festival
Tallinn Fringe Festival Source: Heldeke!
News

The fifth Tallinn Fringe festival is set to get underway on August 18. Featuring more than 90 stand-up, music, poetry, theater and even burlesque performances, Tallin Fringe will take place in venues across the capital for a full month, finishing with a live performance from Kaisa Ling Thing on September 18.

"The Fringe Festival is different from usual events because the artists can decide for themselves whether to perform or not. The organizers don't have the power to approve or reject performers," explained organizer Dan Renwick.

"Just like the world's biggest fringe festival in Edinburgh, we are bringing together international and local performers in Estonia," said festival director Dan Renwick.

The Edinburgh Fringe was established in 1947 by eight theater companies, who opted to organize their own festival utilizing some of city's smaller venues, after not being invited to participate at that year's Edinburgh International Festival. It has since become the world's largest arts festival.

According to the website of the International Fringe Association, 'World Fringe', "A Fringe is a grassroots Festival with the freedom to celebrate and exchange," underpinned by an ethos of "If you want to do it, you can."

The Tallinn Fringe began in 2016, and is now a member of both the Nordic Fringe and World Fringe networks. This year's event features stand-up comedy in both English and Estonian,  theater performances as well as vaudeville blues and burlesque acts.

A full program of this year's Tallinn Fringe can be found here.

 --

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:53

SKA: Estonia has received more than 50,000 refugees from Ukraine

19:49

Tallinn's Okapi Gallery opens new exhibition on cross-border conflict

19:17

Tallinn Fringe set to host over 90 comedy, music and theater performances

18:44

Health Board: Mass blue-green algae blooms off northwest Estonian coast

18:17

Estonia not sending ambassador to Belarus, Indrek Tarand to head up mission

17:56

Road builders may take state to court over soaring materials prices

17:21

Elena Malõgina and Anet Angelika Koskel through to round two in Pärnu

17:06

Estonia, Latvia withdrawing from China's 16+1 cooperation format Updated

16:43

Latvian brands Russia a 'state sponsor of terrorism'

16:19

Rail chief: Freight transport more than halved since invasion of Ukraine

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13:30

Estonia bars entry to Russian citizens with Estonian-issued visas

10.08

Russian helicopter violates Estonian airspace in Koidula region Updated

17:06

Estonia, Latvia withdrawing from China's 16+1 cooperation format Updated

08.08

Helsinki removes monument gifted by Soviet Union

08:44

Reinsalu: Estonia to formally propose Russian EU visa ban this month

09:17

Warning sirens planned for 16 Estonian cities

07:37

Russian natural gas supply to Latvia flows via Estonian territory

14:34

Government makes visa exception for Russian students studying in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: