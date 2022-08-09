Gallery: Chekhov's 'Cherry Orchard' Ugala Theater rehearsals in full swing

Chekhov's 'Cherry Orchard' read, at the Ugala Theater in Viljandi.
Rehearsals for the opening play of an iconic theater in Viljandi's 103rd season have commenced, with director Andres Noormets bringing Anton Chekhov's "Cherry Orchard" to the stage, ERR's Kultuur portal reports.

"The Cherry Orchard" (Estonian: "Kirsiaed", Russian: "Vishnyovyi sad") premieres at the Ugala Theater's main auditorium on Saturday, September 10, in the South Estonian town, and guest stars Mari-Liis Lill, alon with Aarne Soro, Tarvo Vridolin, Lauli Koppelmaa, Klaudia Tiitsmaa, Peeter Jürgens, Vilma Luik, Maarja Mõts, Rait Uunapuu, Martin Mill, Janek Vadi, Tanel Ingi and Oleg Titov.

The actors have already started their read (see gallery).

Andres Noormets is artistic designer and musical director, as well as overall director. Maarja Viiding is costume director, sound director is Külli Tüli and lighting designer, Villu Konrad.

The Ugala Theater hosted the annual independence day Presidential reception on February 24, 2019.

"The Cherry Orchard" was Chekhov's (1860-1904) last play and premiered in St. Petersburg in January 1904, just weeks before the outbreak of war between the Russian Empire and Japan, and a few months before the author's death.

Initially intended as a comedy, the play morphed into more of a tragedy during its composition, and features social comment on episodes such as Tsar Alexander II's emancipation of the serfs, in 1861. Some landed gentry and aristocracy struggled under the new system even during Chekhov's time, while the cherry trees represents sadness and regret at the changing times.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Gallery: Chekhov's 'Cherry Orchard' Ugala Theater rehearsals in full swing

