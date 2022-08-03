Bench unveiled in Viljandi to commemorate Naiskodukaitse's first chairwoman

A bench will be installed in Vilajndi to honor the 150th birthday of the first chairwoman of the Naiskodukaitse (Women's Voluntary Defense Organization), Mari Raamot (1872-1966).

The seat will be placed at Raamot's family home at Kitsi-Tamme Farm, in Viljandi County.

The initiative has been carried out by the Naiskodukaitse's Sakala district branch and Viljandi Municipality Council and representatives from both organizations will attend the unveiling on August 6.

Raamot's memoirs will be read by Ugala Theater actor Terje Pennie, there will be a folk dance and musical performance.

Chairwoman of the Naiskodukaitse Sakala branch Jane Koitlepa said they are honored that such a woman comes from their district.

"It is our duty to value and protect her honor. There is never too much history. I hope that the opening of the memorial bench will continue to bring visitors to the Kitsi-Tamme Farm because Mari is not the only great figure who came from this farm," she said.

Head of Viljandi municipality Alar Karu said many great and important Estonian figures have been born in the region.

"One of them is undoubtedly Mari Raamot, who has laid the foundation for the Naiskodukaitse and Kodutütred [Home Daughters] movement. History must be remembered and it must be passed on to the next generations," he said.

The Naiskodukaitse is a women's organization that teaches women to deal with unexpected events. Basic training includes an organizational introduction, medical training, field catering, basic military training and civil safety training. It was founded in 1927, disbanded in 1940 and reestablished in 1991.

--

