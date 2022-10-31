Gallery: 'Women on posters' exhibition opens at History Museum

“Women on posters. Estonian, Danish and Chinese ideological posters.”
The new exhibition "Women on posters. Estonian, Danish and Chinese ideological posters" traces back how Denmark, Estonia and China presented and visualized women's rights and equality in the 20th century.

The new exhibition at the Estonian History Museum's Maarjamäe Palace (Maarjamäe Ajalookeskus), "Women on posters. Estonian, Danish and Chinese ideological posters," brings together examples of poster art from 1940 to 1980 in Estonia, Denmark and China that highlight the development of women's rights in those countries.

The Danish Cultural Institute in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and the Estonian History Museum have collaborated on this exhibition.

While the Estonian and Chinese women's movement and issues relating to women's rights remained in the service of national ideology, the Danish posters express the strong feminist and egalitarian messages that originated from within the community, the exhibition organizers explained.

Even though feminist posters have disappeared from the public spaces of the three countries, the themes presented on the posters are relevant in many ways still today.

Kristina Sarv is the exhibition's curator. The Danish Culture Center in Beijing and Lisbeth Jørgensen from the Women's House in Copenhagen (Kvindehuset) are the authors of the exhibition idea and consultants.

The exhibition is on display till May, 2023.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

