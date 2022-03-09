Estonia has second-highest gender pay gap among EU countries

Estonia had the second-highest gender pay gap in 2020 at over 20 percent, data from Eurostat shows.

The earnings gap between men and women in Estonia is 21.1 percent. Only Latvia's was higher at 22.3 percent. Lithuania's gap was equal to the average of 13 percent.

Luxembourg, Romania and Slovenia had the smallest gaps.

The data was released for International Woman's Day on March 8 and shows the difference between hourly gross earnings.

The gender pay gap among EU countries in 2020. Source: Eurostat

